Ironside Human Resources selected for 2020 Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Dallas

DALLAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources has been selected for the Dallas Small Business Excellence Award in the Heathcare Staffing classification by the Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About the Dallas Small Business Excellence Awards Program



The Dallas Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Dallas area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.

Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Dallas area a vibrant and vital place to live.

The Dallas Small Business Excellence Awards was established to reward the best of small businesses in Dallas. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to award the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Ironside Human Resources



Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare recruitment firm founded in 2011 that places physicians, nurses, therapists, technologists and management. Ironside Human Resources provides services to acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals, FQHC's, Native American Healthcare and Non-Profit Healthcare Centers.

