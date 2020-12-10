Ironwave Purchases Majority Interest in Syntonics LLC

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies LLC, www.iwtllc.com, a leading provider of RF and Microwave solutions, announced its purchase of a majority interest in Syntonics LLC, a provider of advanced RF-over-Fiber systems and innovative RF technologies.

"Syntonics is entering a period of strong growth," said Bruce G. Montgomery, President of Syntonics, "and Ironwave's investment allows us to support several new product initiatives. Our disruptive Sniper Projectile Detection Radar (SPiDR) technology — weaving a web of detection for warfighters —is a significant opportunity that will come to fruition in 2022 with Ironwave's guidance and support. Our new Command Post Antenna Remoting System (CARS) enables the stealthy operation of highly mobile tactical command posts. CARS addresses a $50+ million opportunity with U.S. and allied militaries. In 2021, CARS will participate in Army networking and communication exercises."

Robert Ferrante, Ironwave CEO, commented: "The Syntonics investment brings Ironwave broad systems engineering experience and a host of new platform products and technologies that are critical to the warfighter. The Ironwave team has the proven ability to capitalize on these RF domain opportunities from the component to the systems level."

Syntonics LLC, www.syntonicscorp.com, is the leading provider of radio range extension products for mission-critical, 24x7 communications. FOREX equipment extends radio coverage up, down and sideways: from kilometers above the ground on tethered aerostats and drones to hundreds of meters below ground in mine tunnels, and from command posts to remote antennas. SPiDR weaves a web of hostile fire detection for mounted and dismounted warfighters and sensitive facilities.

Mu-Del Electronics LLC, www.mu-del.com, designs and manufactures radio frequency and microwave subsystems and components for national defense purposes including intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing, and communication in airborne, ground-based, and naval platforms.

American Microwave Corporation, www.americanmic.com, is a leader in the design and manufacturing of DC to 40GHZ solid-state control components and subsystems for the communication and EW community.

Ironwave Technologies LLC, www.iwtllc.com, invests in RF and Microwave technologies used in Electronic Warfare, communications, telemetry and surveillance. It has several current investments in this space and is actively pursuing additional acquisitions.

For more information, contact:

Joel Villa, Vice President, Business Development

[email protected]

1.410.884.0500 x221

SOURCE Ironwave Technologies

Related Links

http://www.iwtllc.com/

