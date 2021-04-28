IRP Systems announces $31M series C to further accelerate its Electric Vehicle (EV) powertrain offerings and expand its global reach

IRP Systems provides TrueDrive™, a revolutionary electric powertrain that enables high performance and efficiency while reducing the weight, size and overall cost of the powertrain in electric vehicles of all sizes. Using the company's cutting-edge electric motors and controllers, electric vehicle manufacturers can eliminate the industry's tradeoff between cost and performance.

"The automotive industry is undergoing tectonic shifts in recent years as electrification and digitalization are becoming core automotive technologies. IRP Systems is in the epicenter of this revolution. With the new investment we will continue to create disruptive solutions as well as penetrate new EV segments," said Moran Price, CEO and Co-Founder of IRP Systems.

The funding round enables the company to double down on its rapid growth in customers. During the past year, IRP Systems has acquired leading global automotive customers and more than doubled its size. In addition, IRP has announced the general availability of TrueDriveTM, its comprehensive product line for electric personal mobility, covering a wide range of 2, 3 and 4-wheeler applications, which is already in use by leading global automotive brands in Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe.

The new funding will also enable IRP Systems to scale the development of its innovative powertrain systems for EVs and shorten the path to mass production, in parallel with the mass delivery of personal mobility solutions. The company plans to expand its R&D, operations and customer support and to significantly enhance global sales and marketing, focusing on the key EV markets in APAC and Europe.

"Electrification is driving the automotive industry's rapid transformation, revolutionizing what we define as a 'vehicle' into a smart device on wheels. Samsung is focused on cutting-edge technologies such as those produced by IRP Systems, and which can accelerate this transformation and help to expand the automotive ecosystem for new players," said Samsung Ventures' spokesperson.

"We are very impressed by IRP's product and management team. We believe that the expected growth in electric mobility and the good cooperation with the car industry and Renault, will lead the company to impressive future achievements," said Avi Kenet, CCO at Israeli Renault-Nissan importer Carasso Motors.

The new investors joined IRP's existing investors including Entrée Capital, Fosun RZ Capital, JAL Ventures, Tal Capital, Union Tech Ventures, Cendana Capital and Allied Group subsidiary Champion Motors, the Israeli direct importer and distributor of Volkswagen Group.

About IRP Systems

IRP Systems provides high-performance electric powertrain systems for a variety of e-mobility platforms, enabling powerful and affordable electric vehicles. Leveraging its unique powertrain design and control algorithms, the company's breakthrough TrueDrive™ product portfolio reaches an unprecedented level of efficiency. TrueDrive™ offers a high-performance, unique driving experience and advanced functionality, while still being cost-effective and ready for mass production. IRP Systems is removing the last barriers of electric vehicle adoption by making electric mobility technology affordable for the mass market and accelerating its adoption worldwide. The company has customers in Asia Pacific, the EU and Israel and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

For more information visit: https://www.irpsystems.com/

