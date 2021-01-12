IRRAS Announces Collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced a collaboration agreement with Karolinska University Hospital, a world-class clinical facility, that includes the initiation of an evaluation of IRRAflow, the company's lead commercial product.

Peter Alpkvist, Neurosurgeon and head of Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Karolinska University Hospital, comments, "We are excited to bring an innovative, next-generation solution for the treatment of intracranial bleeding to our neurocritical care patients."

"We are pleased and excited to have this collaboration agreement executed and look forward to having the world's first irrigating ventricular drainage system available to the clinical team at the neurosurgery department of Karolinska University Hospital," said Coenraad Tamse, Vice President of International Sales at IRRAS.

"This partnership allows us to accelerate commercial launches in the Nordic region while working closely with a leading facility and clinical experts," added Edmond Malek, IRRAS' Nordic Country Sales Head.

About Karolinska University Hospital

Karolinska University Hospital is one of Scandinavia's premier health facilities and one of Europe's largest teaching hospitals. Their services encompass health care for disorders ranging from major public health diseases to rare medical conditions. In the Stockholm region, they are a designated provider of highly specialized medical services. Karolinska University Hospital also serve many patients from other parts of Sweden and from other countries around the world. As the county council's teaching hospital, Karolinska University Hospital has a primary responsibility for the clinical components of research and education. Together with the world-respected Karolinska Institutet, they lead in medical breakthroughs in Sweden. They believe that patient care, research, and education must all play equally strong roles in its effort to extend and enhance people's lives. As a major teaching hospital they educate and train tomorrow's medical specialists and healthcare professionals.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on January 12, 2021 at 08:00 (CET).

