IRRAS Announces Promotion of Will Martin to President and Chief Commercial Officer

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced the promotion of Will Martin to President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Today's announcement supports the company's ongoing acceleration of its commercial launch. In this expanded role, Will Martin will continue to direct IRRAS' global sales and marketing efforts and will also assume responsibility for the various functions that directly support commercial operations, including clinical affairs, regulatory, and quality. In addition, he will also work closely with the IRRAS' Chief Executive Officer, Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., and Board of Directors to outline and execute the company's long-term strategy.

"Since Will joined the IRRAS team, he has played a central role in the expansion of our global commercial activity," said Dr. Xanthopoulos. "His leadership has positively impacted the company's progress over the past two years, and I am pleased to see him assume these additional responsibilities."

"Moving forward, my singular focus remains the commercial adoption of our product portfolio, and I am confident that my expanded role will enhance the ability to achieve our revenue goals," added Mr. Martin.

Mr. Martin joined IRRAS in early 2018 as Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to joining IRRAS, he most recently served as General Manager of the Peripheral Vascular (PV) devices business for Philips Healthcare. Prior to this role, he held senior commercial leadership positions at multiple early stage companies where he was responsible for global product launches that produced profitable returns for investors, including AccessClosure, Inc. (acquired by Cardinal Health), Hotspur Technologies (acquired by Teleflex), and AtheroMed, Inc. (acquired by Philips Volcano).

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

CEO

[email protected]

Europe

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46 73 951 95 02

[email protected]

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on June 15, 2020 at 08:30 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-announces-promotion-of-will-martin-to-president-and-chief-commercial-officer,c3134108

SOURCE IRRAS