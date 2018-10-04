IRRAS Expands its Product Development and Manufacturing Team in the U.S. With the Hiring of Key Talented Professionals

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) announced today that it has expanded its product development and manufacturing capabilities by hiring key top talents to the organization. Mr. Adam Sampson will lead production and manufacturing as Vice President of Product Excellence, and Mr. Dino De Cicco will serve as Senior Director, Product Development, in the United States. Collectively, Mr. Sampson and Mr. De Cicco have over 40 years of relevant medical device experience and have significant expertise in developing and launching innovative products across the globe. Prior to joining IRRAS, Mr. Sampson was recently Global Vice President of Engineering & Product Development at Fluidmaster and previously Principal Product Manager with Sun Microsystems, and Mr. De Cicco was Senior R&D Manager at Philips and previously Director of Engineering at Nexgen Medical Systems.

"We are very excited to have successful and experienced medical device professionals such as Adam and Dino joining IRRAS. They are tremendous assets for our company as we continue to recruit top talents and enhance both the technical and cultural fundamentals of our company," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., President and CEO of IRRAS. "We look forward to harnessing their expertise as we prepare to launch IRRAflow in the U.S later this year."

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery. The company's initial product, IRRAflow®, addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. IRRAflow received FDA clearance in July 2018.

Regularly during treatment, the IRRAflow catheter is automatically flushed to prevent common catheter occlusions from forming. Because IRRAflow is a completely closed system, it is designed to reduce the documented infection risk of these procedures. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Wildeco is certified adviser of the company.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 15, 2018 at 8.00 a.m. (CET).

