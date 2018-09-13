IRRAS Strengthens US Commercial Organization With Hiring of Multiple Key Talents

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: IRRAS) announced today that it has added key talent to its commercial organization to drive sales of the company's lead product, IRRAflow®, in the United States. Steve Crowell, John Gessert, Anthony Maestas, and Bryan Whalen have joined IRRAS as Territory Managers. In addition, John Unser has joined IRRAS as a Senior Product Manager to lead the marketing efforts for IRRAflow. These individuals have over 60 years of relevant commercial medical device experience and have shown significant success in bringing innovative technologies to market and building them toward standard of care.

After the addition of these first four Territory Managers, IRRAS plans to continue the growth of its US salesforce in coming months to meet growing interest for IRRAflow and establish national clinical coverage.

"The United States is the largest medical device market globally, and the recent FDA clearance of IRRAflow offers a great opportunity to enter this critically important market. The hiring of these experienced, successful sales professionals will be a great asset for our company as we finalize our plans to launch in the US," said Will Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of IRRAS.

"We are very excited about the possibilities for IRRAflow in the US, and our ability to hire key sales professionals is of paramount importance to our ability to capture market share," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., President and CEO of IRRAS.

For more information, please contact:

Sweden



Fredrik Alpsten

CFO and Deputy CEO

+46-706-67-31-06

fredrik.alpsten@irras.com

USA



Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

President & CEO

info@irras.com

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery. The Company's initial product, IRRAflow®, addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. IRRAflow received FDA clearance in July 2018.

Regularly during treatment, the IRRAflow catheter is automatically flushed to prevent common catheter occlusions from forming. Because IRRAflow is a completely closed system, it is designed to reduce the documented infection risk of these procedures. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Wildeco is certified adviser of the Company.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on September 27, 2018 at 8.00 a.m. (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-strengthens-us-commercial-organization-with-hiring-of-multiple-key-talents,c2629088

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/16550/2629088/916673.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE IRRAS

Related Links

http://www.irras.com

