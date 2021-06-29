Irrigation Controllers Market Worth $2.66 Billion by 2028 -- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Smart Irrigation Controller, Tap Timer, Basic Controllers), Irrigation Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation), and Application (Non-Agricultural and Agriculture) — Global Forecast to 2028", the irrigation controllers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.66 billion by 2028.

Irrigation controllers are devices used to reduce outdoor water use by monitoring and using information about site conditions (such as soil moisture, rain, wind, slope, soil, plant type, and more) and applying the right amount of water. These irrigation controllers receive feedback from the irrigated area and schedule or adjust irrigation duration or frequency accordingly. Irrigation control technologies for irrigation have been developed to apply only the required water, reducing irrigation waste.

The major factors driving the irrigation controllers market include progressive government initiatives to promote water conservation, growing adoption of modern agricultural techniques, growing importance of reducing water wastage, and increasing demand for irrigation controllers in lawns and gardens. However, lack of awareness about agricultural automation is a major challenge for the growth of the irrigation controllers market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Irrigation Controllers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused a widespread economic downturn. Several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection, leading to the shutdown of agricultural activities and disruption of agricultural equipment supply. There has been a significant impact on the agricultural supply chain due to shortage of equipment, multiple shocks impacting service delivery, such as fiscal constraints, interruption of supply chains due to travel restrictions, and lack of availability of labor.

Major irrigation equipment companies worldwide reported a decline in revenue generation during April and May 2020 due to decreased sales resulting from economic slowdown induced by lockdown and quarantine restriction imposed by governments worldwide and a decline in agricultural equipment demand. Despite qualifying as essential services during lockdowns in many countries, irrigation agencies had difficulty securing equipment, inputs, and maintenance. For smallholder farmers, a lack of accessibility to irrigation equipment and other inputs, as well as a shortage of labor due to reliance on seasonal or temporary migrants, had been a significant challenge. These factors have negatively impacted the market for irrigation controllers worldwide, resulting in revenue loss during the first two quarters of 2020.

However, recent investments in irrigation have boosted the market for irrigation controllers during the second half of 2020. For instance, the Indonesian government promoted irrigation-based food security through revitalizing low-land areas for crops and cash injections in communities through community contracting.

Key Findings in the Irrigation Controllers Market Study

The irrigation controllers market is segmented based on type, irrigation type, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on type, the smart controllers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall irrigation controllers market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to their higher adoption in the advanced countries and growing demand in developing countries owing to their advantages over the traditional or basic irrigation controllers. Smart irrigation controllers help in minimal wastage of water. It allows reinvesting in new and improved technologies which ensure sustainable and responsible irrigation over time. It also allows controlling the amount of water delivered to the plants when it is needed.

Based on irrigation type, the sprinkler irrigation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall irrigation controllers market in 2021. The continuously growing population, urbanization, and industrialization demand more lawns, gardens, and sport & golf grounds, where sprinkler irrigation controllers are used to control irrigation of turf and grasses. However, the drip irrigation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the non-agricultural segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall irrigation controllers market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the presence of a large number of golf courses & sports grounds, lawns, and gardens, especially in developed countries, and the increased adoption of irrigation controllers to ensure the adequate water supply to these areas. Sports irrigation systems require sophisticated irrigation controllers to provide automatic irrigation of the sports field while ensuring the irrigation is responsive to the changes in the weather. Smart controllers, with Wi-Fi capabilities and mobile app management, have become increasingly popular in the green industry. These same tech-savvy devices can manage one or multiple sports fields easily and efficiently for field management.

Geographically, the North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the global irrigation controllers market in 2021. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the presence of major players along with several emerging startups; use of modern agriculture practices; rapid growth in the demand for lawn and garden equipment; increased adoption of smart agricultural technologies; the presence of a large number of lawns, gardens, golf, and sports grounds; and the growing need for water management.

The key players operating in the global irrigation controllers market are Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), Valmont Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Calsense (U.S.), Galcon Ltd. (Israel), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S.), Weathermatic (U.S.), Hydropoint Data Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Storm Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Tucor, Inc. (U.S.), Orbit Irrigation Products, Inc. (U.S.), Holman Industries (Australia), Rachio Inc. (U.S.), Baccara Geva A.C.S. Ltd.(Israel), Mottech Water Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Netafim Limited (Israel), and NaandanJain Irrigation Ltd. (Israel) among others.

Scope of the Report

Irrigation Controllers Market, by Type

Smart Controllers

Sensor-based Irrigation Controllers



Weather-based Irrigation Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

Irrigation Controllers Market, by Irrigation Type

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Irrigation Controllers Market, by Application

Non-agricultural

Golf and Sports Ground



Residential



Commercial



Other Non-agricultural Applications

Agricultural

Open Field Agriculture



Cereals & Grains





Oilseeds & Pulses





Fruits & Vegetables





Other Crops



Closed Field Agriculture

Irrigation Controllers Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Russia



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

