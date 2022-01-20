Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.09% by 2025 |IBS-D Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 779.89 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.09% YoY growth rate: 9.60% Performing market contribution: North America at 40% Geography: North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

IBS-D



IBS-C



IBS-M

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Regional Market Analysis

With 40% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate. The US is the key market for irritable bowel syndrome market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The rapid increase in the number of patients with gastrointestinal diseases and disorders owing to an alteration in bowel habits, abdominal pain, a surge in the level of stress, and eating an unhealthy diet will facilitate the irritable bowel syndrome market growth in North America over the forecast period

The increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is attributed to gastrointestinal diseases and disorders arising from an alteration in bowel habits, abdominal pain, a surge in the level of stress, and eating an unhealthy diet. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, around 10%-15% of the adult population in the US suffers from symptoms of IBS; however, only 5%-7% of adults have been diagnosed with the disease.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

AbbVie Inc., Alfasigma Spa, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are few of the key vendors of the irritable bowel syndrome market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Few vendors with offerings:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers solutions for irritable bowel syndrome using eluxadoline tablets for oral use, under the brand name of VIBERZI.

The company offers solutions for irritable bowel syndrome using eluxadoline tablets for oral use, under the brand name of VIBERZI. Alfasigma Spa - The company offers solutions for irritable bowel syndrome that are approved for reintroduction by the FDA for the treatment of adult women less than 65 years of age with IBSC, under the brand name of Zelnorm.

The company offers solutions for irritable bowel syndrome that are approved for reintroduction by the FDA for the treatment of adult women less than 65 years of age with IBSC, under the brand name of Zelnorm. Astellas Pharma Inc - The company offers solutions for irritable bowel syndrome that help patients who are suffering from IBSC by providing a new therapeutic option, under the brand name of LIZNESS.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the irritable bowel syndrome market.

Unhealthy lifestyle habits :

: The key factor driving the global irritable bowel syndrome market growth is the unhealthy lifestyle habits of people. The fast-paced world has compelled people to opt for takeaway food or fast food, which has high-fat content that is one of the primary causes of acidity that increases the risk of developing irritable bowel syndrome. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during 2015-2019, 44.7% of adults in the US consumed fast food on any given day. Other factors causing the condition are the consumption of alcohol or tobacco in cigarettes/cigars. According to the CDC's January 2021 report, excessive alcohol use causes approximately 95,000 deaths in the US each year. These incidences are increasing the need for the treatment for irritable bowel syndrome, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 779.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alfasigma Spa, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

