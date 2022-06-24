Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 3,902.9 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,444.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on conducting workshops to create awareness regarding irritable bowel syndrome, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, Allergan plc, a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, announced the launch of the AboutYourGut.com website. The aim of this launch was to help educate sufferers impacted by irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), including providing information on condition management.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/irritable-bowel-syndrome-treatment-market-506

Key Market Takeaways:

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as agreements by the key players in the market. For instance, in May 2021, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, and its partner AbbVie Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, reached an agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical company. As per the terms of this agreement, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., would be granted a license to market its 72 mcg generic version of LINZESS, the first prescribed brand in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), in the U.S. beginning March 31, 2029 (subject to U.S. FDA approval), unless certain limited circumstances, customary for settlement agreements of this nature occur.

Among medical conditions, the IBS-constipation segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increased research and development activities by the key players in the market. For instance, in May 2021, 4D pharma plc., a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, announced positive data from its completed Phase II trial of LBP Blautix, a single strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP), in subjects with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or with diarrhea (IBS-D).

On the basis of drug type, the Linaclotide segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing approvals for linaclotide. For instance, in August 2021, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a revised label for LINZESS (linaclotide) based on clinical safety data that had been generated in pediatric studies.

Key players operating in the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market include Abbott, Synergy Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ardelyx, Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/506

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market, By Drug Type:



Lubiprostone



Linaclotide



Eluxadoline



Rifaximin



Alosetron



Other

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market, By Medical Condition:

IBS-constipation



IBS-diarrhea

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/506

Find related trending report below:

Short Bowel Syndrome Market — Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights