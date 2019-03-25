IRS and Other Government Officials to Discuss Tax Reform, the Gig Economy, and On-Demand Pay

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRS officials and other top government agencies will examine tax reform, the new W-4 form, data privacy, the gig economy and on-demand pay at the American Payroll Association's (APA) Capital Summit in Washington, D.C. The two-day conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel March 25-26, will provide attendees the opportunity to discuss how the latest legislation and regulations are impacting employee paychecks, by speaking directly with the agencies and people responsible for creating and enforcing payroll policy.

"Capital Summit provides an inside look at upcoming legislative issues that will directly impact employer payrolls and employee paychecks," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA.

The conference will feature officials from several government agencies including the IRS, Social Security Administration, the Department of Labor, GAO and more. These speakers will lead discussions on current legislative and regulatory issues impacting the payroll and human resources industries. Key topics covered throughout Capital Summit will include:

The gig economy and what it means for payroll

Data privacy and mandatory digital authentication standards considered by government agencies

On-demand pay and its impact on payroll

Retirement plan policy and rule changes at the federal and state level

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act implementation, the much-anticipated new W-4 form, and other employment issues from the IRS

Established in 1982, the American Payroll Association is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. The nonprofit association conducts nearly 500 payroll training conferences and seminars across the country each year and publishes a complete library of resource texts and newsletters. Representing more than 20,000 members, APA is the industry's highly respected and collective voice in Washington, D.C. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

