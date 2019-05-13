IRS Commissioner and Other Government Officials to Take Center Stage at Payroll Industry Conference

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Esq., and other top government officials will speak at the American Payroll Association's 37th Annual Congress in Long Beach, California on Friday, May 17. The educational conference will be held May 14-18 at the Long Beach Convention Center and will feature federal agency officials and subject matter experts discussing legislative and regulatory issues impacting the payroll industry.

"Each year, new federal and state legislation create a need to reeducate employers on how best to process payroll," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA. "Our Annual Congress helps the professionals responsible for accurately paying employees, by sharing best practices, providing a space for peer networking, and getting up-to-date on how to remain compliant with the law."

Rettig will address the conference during the Federal Government Executive General Session on Friday, May 17, starting at 8 am PT. Rettig and Grace Kim, Esq., acting deputy commissioner for operations at the Social Security Administration, will discuss increasing stakeholder engagement, issues impacting payroll management and how their organizations are working to implement change.

APA's 37th Annual Congress will feature more than 180 specialized workshops, the largest payroll and accounts payable expo in the country, a professional development lounge, and networking opportunities for the more than 2,000 professionals in attendance. Individuals interested in attending the 37th Annual Congress can learn more at www.apacongress.com.

Established in 1982, the American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. The nonprofit association conducts more than 300 payroll training conferences and seminars across the country each year and publishes a complete library of resource texts and newsletters. Every year, nearly 21,000 professionals attend APA training sessions. Representing more than 20,000 members, APA is the industry's highly respected and collective voice in Washington, D.C.

