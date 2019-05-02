IRS Commissioner to Speak at the NAEA National Conference

Charles P. Rettig is the 49 th Commissioner of the IRS. As Commissioner, Mr. Rettig presides over the nation's tax system, which collects approximately $3.4 trillion in tax revenue each year. Mr. Rettig manages an agency of approximately 80,000 employees and has a budget of nearly $11 billion.

Mr. Rettig has received numerous professional honors during his career from organizations across the country. He has been a featured speaker and panelist at hundreds of tax conferences throughout the U.S., Europe and Central America. He has also authored numerous tax-related articles.

Coursework available for CE credit includes levels 1-3 and Graduate Level Education as well as Tax Preparation.

NAEA, founded in 1972, is an organization of nearly 11,000 members and 38 affiliates representing 43 states in the United States devoted to the education, certification, and advocacy of America's tax experts, enrolled agents.

For more information on NAEA, please visit https://www.naea.org/about-naea.

