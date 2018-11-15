IRS Extends Affordable Care Act Statement Deadline

COLDWATER, Mich., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The IRS has announced an extension to the deadline for furnishing employee statements (Form 1095) for the Affordable Care Act. These extensions pertain to sections 6055 and 6056 of the Internal Revenue Code. This extension provides additional time for providing the 2018 Form 1095-B, Health Coverage, as well as the 2018 Form 1095-C, Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage. The new deadline is March 4, 2019, extended from the original deadline of January 31, 2019.

The deadline for filing a return with IRS remains unchanged. Forms 1094-B, 1095-B, 1094-C and 1095-C (whichever are applicable) are still required to be filed with the IRS by February 1, 2019 if not filing electronically or by April 1, 2019 if filing electronically.

To read more detail about the extension announced by the IRS, review Notice 2018-94.

