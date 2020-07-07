IRS Selects Pega To Streamline Operations and Increase Efficiency Across Agency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has selected Pega to help modernize agency-wide operations. The IRS will use Pega Government Platform™ and Pega Customer Service™ for a new Enterprise Case Management (ECM) system to speed case resolution and reduce costs.

The IRS, which processes hundreds of millions of U.S. tax returns and other forms, recently embarked on a large scale, agency-wide modernization project. Part of this project includes the implementation of an enterprise-wide case management system to unify existing technologies into a single platform for the benefit of taxpayers, employees, and the organization. This ECM system will run on low-code, intelligent solutions from Pega to support agency-wide operations, as well as enable the IRS to quickly address immediate and future organizational needs.

Pega was selected for its ability to provide secure, end-to-end, integrated case management to improve operational efficiency, streamline costs, and enhance taxpayer services in a highly configurable and flexible environment. The ECM solution will help authorized IRS employees to see the entire range of issues and communications associated with each case for faster resolution. Pega's low-code, model-driven technology brings technical and non-technical users together to quickly and collaboratively build and deploy new applications, configure changes within existing applications, and adapt to new policies and legislation.

Pega Government Platform™ is a leading cloud-based application development platform that drives rich user experiences and immersive customer journeys. With an intuitive visual approach, it enables better stakeholder collaboration, faster time to market, and lower costs while helping to future proof the organization as technology evolves. Pega Customer Service™ enables organizations to predict and manage the complexities of constituent experiences in one central system. It uses AI to anticipate needs, connect constituents to the right people and systems, and automate or intelligently guide each step of every interaction on any channel.

Government organizations around the world use Pega to help simplify and automate operations, reduce costs, improve agility, and deliver the end-to-end experiences constituents demand. Eleven of the 12 largest U.S. federal departments currently use Pega. To learn more about how Pega is helping government agencies with their digital transformation and customer engagement efforts, visit www.pega.com/industries/government.

"Many government agencies continue to be challenged by legacy systems that can't handle the increased and unpredictable demands of today's world," said Doug Averill, vice president and industry market lead, government, Pegasystems. "We're proud to be part of such an important and innovative initiative that will transform the way the agency gets work done for the ultimate benefit of constituents."

