IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net result of the first half of FY20 recorded a gain of ARS 4,857 million compared to a ARS 8,363 million loss in 6M19, mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentina business center and the result from the deconsolidation of Gav-Yam due to the loss of control, offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation in the Israel business center and losses for exchange rate differences in Argentina .



loss compared to an loss in the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of FY20 was ARS 11,656 million ( ARS 3,442 million from the Argentina business center and ARS 8,214 million from the Israel business center), increasing by 16.1% compared to the same period of 2019.



( from the business center and from the business center), increasing by 16.1% compared to the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments in Argentina decreased 11.6% in the compared half, mainly due to the decrease of 18.7% in shopping centers and 29.2% in hotels partially offset by a growth of 38.1% in the office segment.



decreased 11.6% in the compared half, mainly due to the decrease of 18.7% in shopping centers and 29.2% in hotels partially offset by a growth of 38.1% in the office segment. On November 14, 2019 , the Company distributed a dividend in kind of ARS 480 million payable in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (0.00404623926578 IRCP shares / IRSA shares and 0.0404623926578 IRCP shares / ADR IRSA ).

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 6M FY 2020

Income Statement 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Revenues 42,786 39,719 Consolidated Gross Profit 16,342 14,938 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties 3,724 -9,081 Consolidated Profit from Operations 7,083 -3,264 Result For the Period 4,857 -8,363





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders -1,421 -8,093 Non-Controlling interest 6,278 -270





EPS (Basic) -2.47 -14.06 EPS (Diluted) -2.47 -14.06





Balance Sheet 12/31/2019 06/30/2019 Current Assets 178,207 177,754 Non-Current Assets 323,322 419,430 Total Assets 501,529 597,184 Current Liabilities 109,270 93,054 Non-Current Liabilities 310,864 396,152 Total Liabilities 420,134 489,206 Non-Controlling Interest 47,055 67,621 Shareholders' Equity 81,395 107,978

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, with investments in the US and Israel, cordially invites you to participate in its IIQ FY 2020 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 09:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

If you would like to participate, please call:

1-844-717-6831 (toll free)

1-412-317-6388 (international)

ID# IRSA

To access the webcast, click on the link below:

http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e68cfbc5-c5dd-4c64-82cf-cdf1f43955bc

Investor Relations Department

+5411-4323-7449

ir@irsa.com.ar

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Follow us on Twitter @irsair

