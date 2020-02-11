IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

News provided by

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

Feb 11, 2020, 18:24 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net result of the first half of FY20 recorded a gain of ARS 4,857 million compared to a ARS 8,363 million loss in 6M19, mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentina business center and the result from the deconsolidation of Gav-Yam due to the loss of control, offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation in the Israel business center and losses for exchange rate differences in Argentina.
        
  • Net result attributable to the controlling shareholder registered a ARS 1,421 million loss compared to an ARS 8,093 million loss in the first half of 2019.
        
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of FY20 was ARS 11,656 million (ARS 3,442 million from the Argentina business center and ARS 8,214 million from the Israel business center), increasing by 16.1% compared to the same period of 2019.
        
  • Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments in Argentina decreased 11.6% in the compared half, mainly due to the decrease of 18.7% in shopping centers and 29.2% in hotels partially offset by a growth of 38.1% in the office segment.
       
  • On November 14, 2019, the Company distributed a dividend in kind of ARS 480 million payable in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (0.00404623926578 IRCP shares / IRSA shares and 0.0404623926578 IRCP shares / ADR IRSA).

    

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

6M FY 2020

Income Statement

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Revenues

42,786

39,719

Consolidated Gross Profit

16,342

14,938

Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties

3,724

-9,081

Consolidated Profit from Operations

7,083

-3,264

Result For the Period

4,857

-8,363



Attributable to:

IRSA's Shareholders

-1,421

-8,093

Non-Controlling interest

6,278

-270



EPS (Basic)

-2.47

-14.06

EPS (Diluted)

-2.47

-14.06



Balance Sheet

12/31/2019

06/30/2019

Current Assets

178,207

177,754

Non-Current Assets

323,322

419,430

Total Assets

501,529

597,184

Current Liabilities

109,270

93,054

Non-Current Liabilities

310,864

396,152

Total Liabilities

420,134

489,206

Non-Controlling Interest

47,055

67,621

Shareholders' Equity

81,395

107,978

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, with investments in the US and Israel, cordially invites you to participate in its IIQ FY 2020 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 09:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

If you would like to participate, please call: 
1-844-717-6831 (toll free)
1-412-317-6388 (international) 
ID# IRSA

To access the webcast, click on the link below:
http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e68cfbc5-c5dd-4c64-82cf-cdf1f43955bc

Investor Relations Department
+5411-4323-7449
ir@irsa.com.ar 
https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en 
Follow us on Twitter @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

Related Links

http://www.irsa.com.ar

Also from this source

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces its Results...

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces that it has...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

News provided by

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

Feb 11, 2020, 18:24 ET