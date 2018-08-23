IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. announces its Results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2019 Ended September 30, 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, announces its results for the first quarter of the FY 2019 ended September 30, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net gain for the first quarter of FY 2019 reached ARS 7,795 million compared to a gain of ARS 1,935 million in IQ18. This was mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties that compensated the net financial losses generated by the currency devaluation in Argentina during the quarter.

compared to a gain of in IQ18. This was mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties that compensated the net financial losses generated by the currency devaluation in during the quarter. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA for IQ19 reached ARS 845 million increasing by 11.7% compared to IQ18. Adjusted EBITDA for Shopping Malls and Offices segments reached ARS 715 million and ARS 157 million , increasing by 10.3% and 67.6% respectively.

increasing by 11.7% compared to IQ18. Adjusted EBITDA for Shopping Malls and Offices segments reached and , increasing by 10.3% and 67.6% respectively. Our shopping centers' sales grew by 24.1% in the first quarter of FY 2019 and the portfolio's occupancy rate reached 98.7%.

On October 29 , our Shareholders' meeting approved a cash dividend for the sum of ARS 545 million (ARS/share 4.3249 and ARS/ADR 17.2997). Dividend yield 1.9%.

, our Shareholders' meeting approved a cash dividend for the sum of (ARS/share 4.3249 and ARS/ADR 17.2997). Dividend yield 1.9%. As a subsequent event, in November 2018 , we acquired from our parent company IRSA 14,213 m2 of the building under construction "Catalinas" for a fixed amount of USD 60.3 million .

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) IQ19 Ended September 30, 2018 Income Statement 09/30/2018 06/30/2018 Revenues from sales, leases and services 1,259.9 987.0 Consolidated Gross Profit 1,118.9 887.1 Consolidated Profit from Operations 13,262.0 3,069.0 Profit / (Loss) For the Period 7,795.4 1,934.7 Attributable to: IRSA CP's Shareholders 7,087.0 1,881.1 Non-Controlling interest 708.4 53.6 EPS (Basic) 56.24 14.93 EPS (Diluted) 56.24 14.93 Balance Sheet 09/30/2018 06/30/2018 Current Assets 13,276.8 10,670.4 Non-Current Assets 70,595.7 57,073.7 Total Assets 83,872.5 67,744.1 Current Liabilities 2,150.6 2,496.8 Non-Current Liabilities 35,982.1 27,284.4 Total Liabilities 38,132.7 29,781.2 Non-Controlling Interest 2,106.3 1,397.9 Shareholders' Equity 45,739.8 37,962.9

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP, ByMA: IRCP) is the leading commercial real estate company of Argentina. It is the largest owner and manager of shopping malls and one of the largest office buildings' operators in terms of gross leasable area and number of rental properties. Additionally, IRCP owns a unique landbank for future commercial and mixed-use developments in Argentina.

