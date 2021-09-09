IRTH Communications Announces 11 Participating Clients at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a provider of investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, will showcase 11 of its small cap companies at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021. IRTH's participating companies will provide video presentations and will be available to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Presentation videos will be available for viewing on-demand starting at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 13th. Investors may register for the conference at the event website.

"H.C. Wainwright's annual global events are recognized in the investment community for highlighting the most innovative, high-growth, and often undervalued companies within a broad scope of industries," said Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications. "We are excited to support our clients at this event as we believe it offers an exceptional opportunity for them to connect with prospective and current shareholders, and engage with a larger investor base in the U.S. and around the globe."

The Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference is a conference dedicated to connecting companies with institutional investors through a combination of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and various networking events. The conference will offer access to companies from a variety of industries including healthcare, biotech, cryptocurrency, blockchain, fintech, metals, mining, technology, media, telecommunications, cleantech, shipping, and maritime.

IRTH Communications provides investor relations, financial communications and strategic consulting services to companies with innovative technologies, processes, products and services within their respective industries. Its clients' industries span technology, healthcare, industrials, intellectual property (IP), telecommunications, entertainment, consumer goods and beverages, exploration and natural resources, as well as alternative energy and energy efficiency. IRTH also specializes in assisting clients through early stages of development in burgeoning new sectors that include hemp and cannabidiols (CBD).

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused on a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. Its clients benefit from better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more, visit www.irthcommunications.com .

