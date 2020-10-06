IRTH Communications Donates 10,000 Masks to The Midnight Mission in Honor of Clancy Imislund

"The Midnight Mission provides 12-step recovery, family living, job training, education, emergency services, workforce development programs, meals and beds to help homeless individuals in Southern California. There is a lot more work to be done as we fight the detrimental effects of homelessness and the lack of mental health options for those in need, which is exacerbated by effects of COVID-19 in Los Angeles and across the nation. All you need to do is open your eyes as you drive around in almost any neighborhood," commented Mr. Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications. "Clancy Imislund helped tens of thousands of people through his commitment to service and recovery. One way to honor his life is to support The Midnight Mission where he served for over 45 years. Clancy's journey to recovery and the way he lived in service to those around him is an inspiration to us all. It is our hope that The Midnight Mission can continue to serve our community into the future for decades to come."

"We are grateful to IRTH for their donation of 10,000 facemasks in honor of our beloved Managing Director, Clancy Imislund, who we lost in August. Their generous donation will help us in our efforts to protect our homeless neighbors from COVID-19," said Midnight Mission President & CEO Mike Arnold. "The Midnight Mission's goal is to restore people to self-sufficiency and combat the issues surrounding homelessness. We are thankful for friends like IRTH who work to help hungry and vulnerable people living on our streets and without a home."

To learn how you can get involved and help your community with The Midnight Mission, please visit https://www.midnightmission.org/get-involved/

About The Midnight Mission: Founded in 1914, The Midnight Mission offers paths to self-sufficiency to men, women and children who have lost direction. Our emergency services and 12-step recovery, family living, job training, education and workforce development programs offer a compassionate bridge to achieve and maintain healthy, productive lives. We remove obstacles and provide the accountability and structure that people who are experiencing homelessness need to be productive in their communities. Our conviction and commitment to their success define us. For additional information, please visit www.midnightmission.org.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieve their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

