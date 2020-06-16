Irth Solutions Announces Appointment of Brad Gammons to its Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- irth Solutions, a leader in 811 ticket management and field service management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Gammons to its Board of Directors. His extensive knowledge of utility and energy software and operations will contribute to the growth and strategic direction of the company.

Brad Gammons is considered a thought leader on energy and utility issues and has served these customers for decades. He maintains frequent participation in industry organizations, conferences and events.

Brad currently serves as the Global Managing Director of IBM's Energy, Environment, and Utility Industry. He has overall responsibility for the industry's strategy, consulting service, sales, solution development, marketing, and operations. Prior to this role, Brad served as IBM's Global Industry General Manager for Energy and Utilities.

Before joining IBM, Brad served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. There he held positions in Strategy and Planning and as Flight Crew member on the B-52.

"I have spent much of my career serving customers across the same industries that irth does. I am excited to be a part of a platform that can help address the operational, regulatory, and safety needs of these companies and their workers. irth is well positioned to provide a solution to its customers that addresses many of their field service management needs on one platform"

"We are thrilled to have Brad join our team at irth Solutions", Trent Peugh, Chief Executive Offer, said. "Brad has extensive experience working with our customers to address their software and strategy needs. We look forward to working with him to continuously improve and expand the solution set we can deliver."

About irth Solutions:

irth Solutions is the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for asset protection, mobile workforce management, 811 ticket management and no-code app creation. UtiliSphere reduces risk and maximizes business growth by protecting mission-critical business assets and optimizing the performance of people and the work they do. Our software helps organizations manage and reduce risk, decreases costs, increase revenue opportunities and ensure regulatory compliance. For decades, our solutions have helped hundreds of customers execute the work that is most important to their success. irth Solutions is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

For more information, visit www.irthsolutions.com.

Contact:

irth Solutions

614.784.8000

email: [email protected]

SOURCE irth Solutions

Related Links

http://www.irthsolutions.com

