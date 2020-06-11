Irth Solutions Announces Appointment of Marie Jordan to its Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- irth Solutions, a leader in 811 ticket management and field service management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marie Jordan to its Board of Directors. Her extensive knowledge of the utility industry's operations and regulations will contribute to the growth and strategic direction of the company.

Marie Jordan brings decades of experience within the utilities industry where she has held a variety of leadership roles affording her insight into the regulatory landscape and gas and electric engineering, construction, and operations.

Most recently, Marie was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Peak Reliability, the reliability coordinator for the Western Interconnection. Previously, Marie spent six years with National Grid Corporation, including as the Senior Vice President of Electric Engineering and Centralized Construction, the Senior Vice President of Gas Construction and Operations, and the Senior Vice President of Network Strategy, US Operations. Before joining National Grid, Marie spent more than two decades with Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

"I am excited to work with irth Solutions to help it continuously better serve its customers. Regulations are increasingly complex, and it is important to help our customers and their field workers do their job safely, effectively, and efficiently while maintaining best practices and complying with industry protocols."

"We are thrilled to have Marie join our team at irth Solutions," Trent Peugh, Chief Executive Officer, said. "Our customers rely on us to provide a damage prevention solution that ensures worker safety and asset protection. Marie will help us stay at the forefront of compliance and safety solutions."

About irth Solutions:

irth Solutions is the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for asset protection, mobile workforce management, 811 ticket management and no-code app creation. UtiliSphere reduces risk and maximizes business growth by protecting mission-critical business assets and optimizing the performance of people and the work they do. Our software helps organizations manage and reduce risk, decreases costs, increase revenue opportunities and ensure regulatory compliance. For decades, our solutions have helped hundreds of customers execute the work that is most important to their success. irth Solutions is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

