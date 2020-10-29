Irth Solutions Announces Appointment of Ron Childress to its Board of Directors
Oct 29, 2020, 12:53 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- irth Solutions, a leader in 811 ticket management and field service management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Childress to its Board of Directors. His decades of experience in utility field services will enable irth to continue to expand its suite of software solutions to best serve its customers.
Ron spent 34 years with Osmose Utilities Services, Inc., including two decades in executive leadership roles and five years as its President and CEO, until his retirement in June 2020.
"I am excited to work with irth Solutions and its management team. More and more attention is focused on effectively managing a large number of field workers and independent service providers, and it is important to provide a holistic product offering that facilitates collaboration between all parties in this ecosystem."
"We are thrilled to have Ron join our team at irth Solutions," Trent Peugh, Chief Executive Offer, said. "Our customers rely on us to provide a damage prevention solution that ensures worker safety and asset protection. Ron will help us stay at the forefront of innovation as the industry continues to demand best in class solutions."
