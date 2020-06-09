Irth Solutions Announces Appointment of TengBeng Koid to its Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- irth Solutions, a leader in 811 ticket management and field service management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of TengBeng Koid to its Board of Directors.

TengBeng Koid has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has extensive experience leading software businesses and building customer relationships around the world. His knowledge of the energy industry and its software and services needs will benefit irth and its customers.

TengBeng currently serves as President, Energy Solutions at Emerson Automation Solutions. He assumed this role after Emerson acquired Energy Solutions International (ESI), a business he led as its Chief Executive Officer. ESI is the global leader in software technologies for midstream oil and gas industry. Prior to assuming this role at ESI, TengBeng was President, International at Seismic Micro-Technology, Inc. Previously, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at ION Geophysical Corporation. Before that, TengBeng held a variety of positions globally at Halliburton and IBM.

"Safety and damage prevention are top priorities for all energy and utilities operators. Irth Solutions' scalable cloud-based software solution helps customers maintain safety and prevent damage to their assets while enabling mobile field workers' effectiveness. I look forward to working with the management team at irth Solutions to enhance the broad suite of solutions to our energy and utilities customers," said TengBeng.

"We are thrilled to have TengBeng join our team at irth Solutions," Trent Peugh, Chief Executive Officer, said. "TengBeng has a track record of developing and scaling software solutions in the energy industry, and we value the insight he can provide as we look to meet our energy customers' field service management needs."

About irth Solutions:



irth Solutions is the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for asset protection, mobile workforce management, 811 ticket management and no-code app creation. UtiliSphere reduces risk and maximizes business growth by protecting mission-critical business assets and optimizing the performance of people and the work they do. Our software helps organizations manage and reduce risk, decreases costs, increase revenue opportunities and ensure regulatory compliance. For decades, our solutions have helped hundreds of customers execute the work that is most important to their success. irth Solutions is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

