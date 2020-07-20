Irv Slosberg Responds to False Attacks in Florida Senate District 29 Race

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month Senate District 29 voters received a mail piece directly from Tina Polsky's Political Committee, Americans for Progress, claiming that Irv Slosberg voted for Stand Your Ground, Open Carry, Guns in School, and Guns in Nightclubs. Last week a separate Political Committee, Citizens for Integrity in Government, aired a TV advertisement with identical claims.

"I am deeply offended and hurt by the false advertisements my opponent is running against me. I had the honor of serving as the Democratic ranking member of the Criminal Justice Committee where I lead an aggressive charge against pro-gun legislation. I have never once supported pro-gun legislation and I have voted against every piece of legislation referenced in the TV advertisement and mail piece including Open Carry and Stand Your Ground. The NRA gave me an F rating for a reason," said Irv Slosberg.

Irv Slosberg served in the Florida House of Representatives for 12 years and has a long history of fighting against the gun lobby. In 2005, Irv Slosberg was one of 20 Democrats to vote against "Stand Your Ground" (SB 436). Irv was also a vocal critic of this bill and stated that "all this bill will do is sell more guns and possibly turn Florida into the OK Corral."

In 2011, Irv was one of 17 Democrats to vote against "Open Carry" (SB 234), which provided that a person who is licensed to carry a concealed firearm is not in violation of law if the firearm is briefly and openly displayed under certain circumstances.

In 2013, Irv was instrumental in giving Stand Your Ground opponents and Trayvon Martin's family a voice in the committee proceedings after George Zimmerman shot and killed unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin. Representative Matt Gaetz and the Republican Party were attempting to limit attendance in the committee proceedings to NRA activists and, as the Democratic Ranking Member of the Criminal Justice Committee, Irv was able to iron out a deal with Rep. Gaetz to give anti-gun activists a voice. Irv was also a member of a group of 27 Democrats who petitioned for a special session on Stand Your Ground.

"As the Representative that shares parts of Boca Raton and Senate District 29 with Representative Tina Polsky, I am in shock that she would blatantly lie to our constituents. People are suffering and dying because of COVID-19 and the last thing they need is false information spread by untrustworthy politicians," said Representative Emily Slosberg. "Representative Tina Polsky should be ashamed of the campaign she and her consultants are running."

Last week the Political Committee running the negative advertisements, Citizens for Integrity in Government, showed a $100,000 expenditure for 'Television Advertising' after receiving a $100,000 contribution from a Florida Alliance for Better Government. Both Political Committees are registered under the same address.

"I am up in the polls by and the only way they think they can beat me is to run a false and negative campaign, which I expect they will continue to do. They are trying to paint me as a Republican even though I've been a registered Democrat for over 23 years, which is almost twice as long as Tina Polsky has lived in this district. I am the Executive Vice President of the Kings Point Democratic Club, which is the largest Democratic club in the state, and I am very proud of my progressive voting record," said Irv Slosberg.

Both Emily and Irv Slosberg expect that Tina will continue to run a negative campaign and cite that an internal poll shows that Irv has a substantial lead.

SOURCE Irv Slosberg Campaign/Jennifer Gordon