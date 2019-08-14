Irving Market Center To Host Back To School Bash

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Irving Market Center is excited to help shoppers go back to school in style at the Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 17. From 10am to 12pm, shoppers can visit the 102.9 Now radio remote tent and enter to win hundreds of dollars in gift cards and prizes.

Find back to school essentials at stores like Best Buy, K&G Fashion Superstore, Ross Dress for Less, Melrose, Five Below, Shoe Carnival, and more. Plus, shoppers can cool off with free snow cones from Kona Ice and enjoy free rock climbing.

Irving Market Center is conveniently located at Highway 183 and Belt Line Road. For further information on mall updates and events, like Irving Market Center at facebook.com/irvingmarketcenter. Irving Market Center is managed by The Woodmont Company.

About The Woodmont Company

Founded in 1980, The Woodmont Company is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. The Woodmont Company specializes in retail properties and has expertise in ground-up development, redevelopment, asset management, property management, investment sales, marketing and leasing of regional malls, outlet centers, power centers, community centers, lifestyle centers, neighborhood centers and specialty centers. The Woodmont Company has developed more than 15 million square feet of retail real estate throughout the United States with a value of more than $4 billion and currently owns, manages and/or leases more than 15 million square feet of shopping centers, including third party management and leasing for institutional clients, realty advisors and private investors. For more information, please visit www.woodmont.com.

SOURCE Woodmont

Related Links

http://www.woodmont.com

