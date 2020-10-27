Irwin Seating Releases Data-Driven e-Book on Safe Venue Reopening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Determined to bring people safely back together while the nation continues to navigate COVID-19, Irwin Seating—the leading manufacturer of fixed and telescopic seating products for arenas, stadiums, performance halls, movie theaters, auditoriums and gymnasiums—today released its Ready to Reopen e-book. The report highlights responses and provides insights from 87 United States professionals in the design, building, renovation and public venue management industries on the topic of reopening following COVID-19 closures and shutdowns.

Ready to Reopen discussed their predictions, concerns for the future and the plans they're making to ensure a safe reopening, as well as their plans to stay profitable. The e-book also incorporates Harris Polling data, providing an even deeper look at the matter that's top of mind for millions – how to reopen while keeping people safe and healthy.

"2020 has been a year where many of the events that bring us together—ballgames, theater performances, movies and religious services—have been curtailed to keep people safe from COVID-19," said Jason Vanderground, director of marketing at Irwin Seating. "The pandemic has changed how we will interact with public spaces. By sharing these insights and data we hope to help venues across the country formulate plans to bring their guests back safely."

While Ready to Reopen touches on a variety of topics, key takeaways and data-driven insights include:

Reopenings are happening on an ongoing basis, with capacity limits varying greatly

Most respondents expect to be operating at full capacity in the Spring of 2021

Many venues have used the downtime and closures to enhance the guest experience and to inspect and improve facilities

Nearly all respondents made plans to increase disinfecting procedures when guests return

The responses showed a significant focus on social distancing and touchless ticketing solutions

"In reviewing the data from the survey and the Harris polls, it is clear that venues are determined to meet the challenges they're facing," said Vanderground. "There is a lot of optimism in the responses; venues are ready to get back to normal. However, there is also an understanding that guests trust companies to do what is right to keep them safe, and facilities are working hard to earn and maintain that trust."

