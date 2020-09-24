Is America Ready for Flu Season? New Survey from RxSaver Reveals Attitudes Towards the Flu Shot in Light of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

At least three in five Americans say they are more likely to get the flu shot this year because of COVID-19 (63%)

Americans from the Northeast (57%) and West (54%) are significantly more likely than those from the South (45%) to say they will definitely receive the flu vaccine this year.

Over three in five (61%) employed Americans say they have been impacted financially due to missing work related to a cold or flu - up from 55% in 2019.

Many Americans continue to struggle finding the money to pay for needed prescriptions - (30%) say they find it challenging to pay for medication that treats a cold or flu.

Gen Z/Millennials (49%) are twice as likely as older generations (24%) to say a cold or the flu has adversely impacted them financially.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 flu season is top of mind for Americans more than ever this year. New survey results from RxSaver, conducted in partnership with Kelton Research, shed light on Americans' perceptions and plans for protection regarding flu vaccinations this year.

As the pandemic rages into its eighth month, the new survey found COVID-19 has been a driving force for those planning to receive the flu vaccine citing at least three in five Americans (63%) saying they are more likely to get the flu shot because of the virus while 50% of Americans confirmed they would definitely be getting the flu shot this year - citing COVID-19 making them more fearful of becoming sick as their reasoning (44%). Of those opting for the flu vaccine in 2020 say they want it for personal protection (68%).

Interestingly, the results also show where you live plays a role in how likely you are to get the flu shot. Americans from the Northeast (57%) and West (54%) are significantly more likely than those from the South (45%) to say they will definitely receive the flu vaccine this year.

In addition to health concerns topping the list for many this year, so are financial hardships due to loss of employment or missing work due to being sick with the flu. Missing work due to illness continues to cause financial challenges for many. Over three in five (61%) employed Americans say they have been impacted financially due to missing work related to a cold or flu. In fact, 48% admit to searching for discounts on routine purchases to help offset lost wages, while an additional 48% of respondents had to set a strict financial budget as a result of lost income.

Doctors and health care scientists have expressed concerns over contracting the flu and coronavirus at the same time. While there are still uncertainties with this upcoming flu season, experts in the medical field have reason for concern this particular flu season.

"This Fall we've seen continued significant national spread of COVID-19 and hospitals in hot spots are working at or beyond capacity," said Dr. Holly Phillips, MD and RxSaver Medical Expert. "The last thing we need is for our already-strained health care system to find itself in a fight against a "twindemic" of both COVID-19 and flu cases. The flu shot lessens the likelihood of contracting and spreading the illness which is why getting the flu shot has never been more important than now - the more we can take flu off the table the better off we will all be."

RxSaver is utilizing this survey data to better serve Americans as they manage both personal health and financials during this challenging period.

About RxSaver:

RxSaver improves health through the power of savings. A free-to-use prescription coupon platform, RxSaver gathers drug prices from every major pharmacy to help consumers see Rx prices and save up 85%. RxSaver coupons help someone save on medications every five seconds, so people can get the health care they need.

