Is an Unclaimed Tax Refund Waiting for You?

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans use their tax return to pay off debt, medical expenses, home improvements, or that long-awaited trip. And while the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sends millions of tax refunds every year, some taxpayers who are eligible for a refund never file for one. Many lower income earners may not even realize they're eligible for special tax credits or a refund.

Don't miss out on money that's yours. The IRS has $1.4 billion in refunds from tax year 2015 that remain unclaimed. And they're set to expire soon. The final deadline to claim your 2015 refund is this Tax Day, April 15, 2019. The IRS gives you a three-year window to claim a refund. After that, it becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.

Get tax forms and instructions for current and prior years on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 1-800-TAX-FORM (1-800-829-3676).

Unclaimed money beyond tax season

Besides tax refunds, you may have other unclaimed money or property waiting for you. It could come from savings or checking accounts, wages and pensions, life insurance policies, and a lot more. You can:

Search for unclaimed money and property in every state where you have lived

Check for unclaimed funds from bank failures or unclaimed deposits from credit union closures

Look for unclaimed or undelivered tax refunds or a refund from an FHA-insured mortgage

Search for unclaimed back wages, pension money, or life insurance funds

Be wary. Don't fall victim to scammers who will try to make you pay to get these funds. Find your unclaimed money yourself for free with the help of USAGov. Start by visiting USA.gov/unclaimed-money .

USAGov is a federal program that guides you to tips and tools in English and in Spanish from hundreds of government agencies, departments, and programs. We make it easier for you to find answers you can trust about government information and services online or by phone.

