Is Buying a Christmas Puppy a Smart Idea? How About Dressing Your Dog as Santa?

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are not just for people. Pets also experience them; sometimes that means dressing them up in "cute costumes" for Instagram photos, taking them to have their photo taken with Santa Claus, treating them to new foods and toys and exposing them to a barrage of unfamiliar guests.

Nora Truscello

Nora Truscello, the author of The Science of Intuition and The Spiritual Psychic, both Amazon bestsellers, is on a mission to make the holidays more enjoyable for dogs, cats and other pets by teaching their owners how to use their own intuition to discover what their pets are thinking.

In an interview, Nora can discuss:

The Christmas puppy: is it a good idea for you to buy one and, if so, how can you make sure you select the puppy or dog that will be the best fit for your family?

How to stop guessing about what your pet really wants for the holidays.

To dress up or not: ways to know for certain that your pet likes posing for photos in the outfit you have in mind.

How to know what your pet is thinking long after the holidays are over.

Nora can even read the energy of pets that are not in the room to help people get the answers about their pet's preferences they crave the most.

"Working with Nora was incredible. She helped me hear what my animals were telling me. I thought I was getting clues from them but always doubted my abilities. Nora confirmed that it IS possible to talk to the animals if we just tune in."— Dr. Judy Morgan, veterinarian and bestselling author

Through her bestselling books and conferences, Nora Truscello has shown countless people how to improve performance and creativity through tapping into intuition. She has embraced being an intuitive psychic for over 40 years. Nora has lectured at conferences across the world from Philadelphia to Bangkok on a range of intuitive and spiritual topics. She was trained in parapsychology/intuition under Carol Ann Liaros, then the lead psychic for Edgar Cayce's Association of Research and Enlightenment. This summer she will be presenting to the Lily Dale Assembly in Lily Dale, N.Y.

