Is It Timely to Launch a Business in the Midst of a Pandemic and Global Civil Unrest?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Angelica Hoyos' new website offers an Augmented Reality component where people can "try on" the artwork in their homes and make a better purchasing decision.

"I've heard there's going to be a recession. I've decided not to participate" - Walt Disney

Artist and Creative Director. Founder or AH! Studio LLC DBA Angelica Hoyos Studio

This is the sentiment that Artist Angelica Hoyos shares. Angelica Hoyos is a Creative Director and has worked on campaigns for brands such as American Express and Komatsu. Angelica was growing tired of the lack of flexibility and empathy for her parental responsibilities from her employer when she made the decision to leave her job. She knew she would have to homeschool her six-year-old daughter through the Covid-19 pandemic and could not work in a place where the employer does not understand her responsibilities as a parent. "It will take me approximately 1-2 months to get hired again," she thought, but this time was different. As soon as she quit her job on March 6 the world stopped and so did hiring. It has now been 4 months since she's been unemployed, but this has not stopped Angelica from moving forward. Angelica quickly dusted off her talents as an Artist and partnered with a SaaS company to offer top of the line virtual Art Gallery experience.

"If no one is leaving their home, I will bring the Art Gallery experience to them."

Ms. Hoyos believes that the old way of selling Art is almost extinct, and as Artists, we have to leverage technology and make the best of the trying times we face.

"Virtual Art shows are the future," says Angelica Hoyos, Creative Director/Founder of Angelica Hoyos Studio.

Angelica Hoyos believes in the power of color and design to uplift the human spirit. Her Artwork is inspired by her travels through the Amazon rainforest in Colombia, where she witnessed the agony indigenous people face daily at the thought of one day losing their home to development. She believes that through her work she can inspire self-reflection so that we can become gentler with ourselves, with others and with nature.

CONTACT:

Angelica Hoyos – Creative Director and Founder

Phone #: 954-665-3850

Email: [email protected]

Email 2: [email protected]

Related Files

welcome-angelica-hoyos-yellow.jpg

ads-second-photo.jpg

Related Images

angelica-hoyos.jpg

Angelica Hoyos

Artist and Creative Director. Founder or AH! Studio LLC DBA Angelica Hoyos Studio

SOURCE Angelica Hoyos Studio