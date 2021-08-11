Is Manitou the Ultimate Pontoon Boat Experience? All Signs Point to Yes

"The best days on the water are those that can't easily be put into words, with memories that will last a lifetime," said Garrett Koschak, Manager, Global Product Strategy, Manitou. "That's our focus every single day at Manitou. Being on the water is a unique opportunity to spend time with family and friends, and whether you're looking to have a relaxing cruise or ultimate thrills, Manitou has a model that is perfect for you."

Constantly innovating to give boaters the little moments that add up to big memories, Manitou raises the bar for power on the sport and luxury Manitou XT and LX models – now certified with a maximum 900 horsepower rating. Bring friends along for the day, with an adrenaline rush like no other, whether you're going flat out on a glassy lake or bouncing over a wake in a tube or on skis.

The Manitou advantage is not just the higher horsepower, but the Manitou V-Toon Technology hull. As speeds increase, the natural ability of a hull to heel becomes increasingly important, not only for comfort, but safety. Manitou has solved this by doing more than just adding a third tube bolted to the deck of its pontoons. The patented and proven Manitou V-Toon technology was engineered to optimize performance, beginning with the size and precise positioning of the center tube. It's this precise positioning, along with strategically placed positive angle lifting strakes, that results in the exact degree of deadrise and water displacement needed to simulate the standard v-hull. With the right amount of speed and angle of surface, a boat will plane, or lift to the top of the water. This means a Manitou performance hull, found on the VP and Sport Handling Package (SHP) models, will heel into a turn like a racecar on a banked track, providing stability and giving the operator easier handling and more control.

For even more control and peace of mind, boaters can add an optional Mercury® VesselView® display, which allows them to monitor engine data and access select SmartCraft® engine controls on one intuitive digital interface. In addition, with optional Mercury Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) controls, low-speed maneuvering on a Mercury-equipped Manitou boat becomes as easy as moving the joystick in the direction you want to go. JPO provides confident handling around docks and other obstacles, whether you are a new or experienced boater.

On the other side of the lineup, the 2022 Manitou Aurora LE, packs even more premium features for fun for the whole family. Once the sun goes down, the party can continue through the night. The Manitou Aurora LE Premium Package – one of three available packages on this model – features additional LED courtesy and interior lighting, as well as top-of-the-line Fusion stereo components which add exemplary value to an already incredible design.

And for a bold statement that matches your personality, Manitou refreshed its color schemes on all these models : the Aurora LE, LX and XT. Manitou XT models will surely turn heads on and off the water with brand new colors including Purple Potion, Chromaflair Pearlescent, Highland Green, and Lemon Zest.

For more information about Manitou pontoon boats, including full technical information and an overview of packages and eye-popping new colors, visit: www.manitoupontoonboats.com .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

