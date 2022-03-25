Is the Ability to Work Remotely Transforming the Future of Real Estate?

eco-luxury wellness-focused real estate, co-living, "rent-by-room", digital nomads, explorer/travelers remote workers Tweet this

The work-from-anywhere culture is here to stay as an increasing number of companies are offeringfullyremoteoptionstotheiremployees . Reports show that remote work rates in some occupations exceed 80%, as CEOsarestartingtoprioritizebusinessmodelsthataredigital and flexible .

What does this mean for the future of real estate? There is no doubt that the global health crisis, combined with economic conditions have incited a new cultural boom. It has dramatically altered the way people desire to live, work and socialize. People are choosing to leave the hectic and expensive city life behind .

Aashna Living is delivering the next wave of real estate, a subscriptionmodel to eco-luxury rentals and holistic hospitality club, providing virtual and in-person wellness experiences, rejuvenating getaways, short and long-term stays, and welcoming workspaces. In addition to flexible leases, layouts and locations, members have the ability to bounce around, share remote workstations and eco-living spaces in inspiring destinations across the country. Staying domestic can keep traveling for an "in-office" meeting or visiting family or friends in the U.S. relatively simple, while providing the ability to cultivate new friendships, on-the-go.

Aashna Living has recently launched a crowdfundingcampaign with Republic. The startup raised over $50,000 from dozens of investors in just a few weeks for their "lifestyle & experience" housing platform designed to meet today's lifestyle preferences, including wellness-focused real estate, co-living, "rent-by-room", digital nomads, explorer/travelers and remote workers, especially relevant in today's "work-from-anywhere" business environment.

Investment amounts start as low as $250. Investors can receive perks such as, 50% discount off a membership, digital or in-person wellness sessions and even complimentary nights during a short-term booking. More information available here.

SOURCE Aashna Living