Is the "Quarantine 15" a Myth? New Survey Finds Americans have Healthier Habits during the COVID-19 Pandemic

MIAMI, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following weeks of social distancing, an informative survey of 1,000 American citizens conducted by Phentermine.com in early April finds that nearly 79% of participants feel their eating habits are the same or overall healthier since the COVID-19 outbreak.

While half of those questioned report not seeing a change in their overall diets, 29% say their eating habits have improved. Nearly 50% of respondents report cooking more meals in their kitchens, with 25% upping their fruit and vegetable intakes.

Nearly 50% of Americans are cooking more healthy meals in their kitchens during COVID-19. More than 75% of Americans have adopted at least one new wellness-related habit during COVID-19.

Besides healthier eating habits, other key findings from the survey show that more than 75% of participants have adopted at least one new wellness-related habit during this time. Americans place an added focus on mental happiness and self-care, such as following a routine sleep schedule, implementing exercises such as yoga or stretching, or adding cardio workouts in their exercise regimen.

However, one cannot say that "Quarantine 15" is a complete myth. Phentermine.com finds that approximately 40% of Americans have reduced their concentration on weight loss since the pandemic began, with the most reduced interest from those with an obese BMI. Also, 20% of respondents are snacking or "grazing" more since the start of the pandemic. In combination with added stress over the future and job security, this can be especially problematic for those with a higher BMI, who are now seeing largely relaxed weight loss goals.

"For everyone, especially those who are already overweight or obese, it is so important to take the appropriate steps toward a healthy weight to help strengthen immunity against COVID-19 and make sure a vaccine can be effective as possible," said Sally Cohen, Senior Editor of Phentermine.com. "Our future remains uncertain but through proper diet and exercise, we can make sure we are the best version of ourselves going forward."

As the pandemic continues, the relationship between wellness and weight loss will continue to evolve for Americans as they adjust their lifestyle habits to the new "normal."

About Phentermine.com

Phentermine.com is a trusted online resource, providing guidance for millions looking to navigate their weight loss journeys with phentermine and improve overall health. Founded in 1999, this active online community publishes up-to-the-minute health information to better understand the medication as a weight loss tool.

Contact:

Sally Cohen

+1 305 600 2211

[email protected]

SOURCE Phentermine.com