Is The Vision Supplement You Recommend Stable, Bioavailable and Supplement Certified?

Conducted by the Nutrition Research Centre Ireland (NRCI), Waterford Institute of Technology, Supplement Certified provides stringent, science-based analysis of products to ensure that the active ingredients listed on the label claim are present and remain stable throughout its shelf-life. In a test where 46 supplements were analyzed (products sold in Europe, Mexico, and the U.S.), 61% of them failed to contain the same amount of carotenoids, the active ingredient, as claimed on the labels.

"Our customers have often asked what makes MacuHealth such an efficient and leading product," said Frederic Jouhet, Founder and President of MacuHealth. "We have always demanded that further analysis be conducted in addition to those provided by raw material producers and production points for our products. Following the recent CTV NEWS Canada report2 exposing that most supplements for vision do not achieve their label claim, MacuHealth is extremely proud to announce that its entire product line is Supplement Certified. We are committed to science, excellence, and providing the utmost quality to our customers."

MacuHealth will begin displaying the Supplement Certified logo on its product labels, attesting that the formulation is scientifically proven to provide the same amount of active ingredients specified on its label and the bioavailability and stability that all products should deliver.

"I strongly encourage all companies in the eyecare supplement space to follow our lead and get their products Supplement Certified — for the health and benefit of our patients and Eye Care Professionals," Jouhet added.

About MacuHealth

MacuHealth provides industry-leading eye care supplements for patients at every stage of life. With a focus on innovation, MacuHealth embraces science and prioritizes scientific research to support each formulation's efficacy and safety. Learn more https://www.macuhealth.com.

MacuHealth is part of Avantius Group (www.avantiusgroup.com), a holding company for several science-based companies. For more information, contact 866-704-0845.

1 https://www.supplementcertified.ie/

2 https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/health/many-supplements-for-vision-loss-do-not-achieve-their-label-claim-researcher-says-1.5468929

Frederic Jouhet

(248) 792-6204

SOURCE MacuHealth, LP

Related Links

www.macuhealth.com

