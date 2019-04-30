Is There a Secret Sauce for Living a Wonderful Life?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No single expert can create a plan that will completely nourish your soul and provide you with optimal health. No, that is an inside job you must do for yourself. But thank heavens there is a blueprint for creating such a plan and it comes in the form of a new book by Katherine T. Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., Recipe for Radiance: Mastering the Art and Soul of Self-Care (Soul Health Press).

Dr. Kelly offers a cooking metaphor in which you are the master chef creating a "soul soup" that utilizes primary ingredients (self-care activities), broth (actions that are more "fluid" in your life) and spices (activities that "flavor" your life in a way unique to you) to restore your body, recharge your mind, inspire your soul and transform your life.

She says, "The truth is, health is a process and optimal living is something at which we have to work. But the good news is that once you create your own recipe for radiance you just need to fine tune it as you go through life."

Dr. Kelly is known as the pioneer of soul health, a term she introduced in her bestselling book, Soul Health: Aligning with Spirit for Radiant Living, Revised Second Edition. She has taught her trademarked Soul Health Model throughout the world.

Reveal the biggest mistake people make when it comes to caring for themselves

Offer suggestions on what items belong in a well-stocked soul-care pantry

Discuss the three elements that make up your soul-care plan. What does she mean by primary ingredients, broth and spices?

Explain that if we all are willing to listen to our inner voice, we will know exactly what we need in order to thrive.

Praise for Recipe for Radiance

"Creative and wise, Recipe for Radiance is a guide to radiant living. Dr. Katherine T. Kelly leads you through your personal care recipe planning with wisdom and ease. So, gather your equipment and your ingredients and create your own life-changing recipe for Soul-Full self-care." — Janet G Nestor, MA, LPC DCEP, mental health counselor and author of Pathways to Wholeness and Nurturing Wellness through Radical Self-Care

"Recipe for Radiance is magnificent. I have learned through this book to develop a self-care plan, a life-long guide for my soul's optimal health. This is a book you do not want to miss."— Marsha Stafford, host of the Been There Done That Radio Show

About Katherine Kelly

Katherine Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., is a clinical health psychologist and consultant currently practicing in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She has taught in two major medical schools, received specialized training from the Mind-Body Medical Institute of Harvard University, holds a master's of science degree in public health, and recently earned a certification in Integrative Mental Health. She has been a guest on over 300 radio and television shows. Recipe for Radiance: Mastering the Art and Soul of Self-Care, is her second book.

