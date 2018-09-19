Is There Such a Thing as Being Too Dedicated to Work? Brandon Frere Says Yes, and It Could Be Hurting the Company

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Running a business and making it into a successful enterprise takes a lot of dedication. But dedicating oneself entirely to a business is a quick way to burn out and lose out on a lot of the other things life has to offer. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and owner of several businesses, advises business owners and CEOs -- new and seasoned, alike -- to be careful to not lose themselves to their work.

"I don't set alarms for work anymore, and I take time to enjoy myself with stuff like dirt biking. Years ago it was scuba diving," said Brandon Frere. It may seem like it's impossible to give too much time and effort to a business to make it reach its peak potential, but devoting 100 percent of emotional and mental resources on work deprives people of the other things in life worth living for. Going outside, sometimes literally, sometimes just out of a comfort zone, not only can reinvigorate a person but can highlight what the point of working so hard is all about. Being constantly buried under mountains of work causes unnecessary amounts of stress and doesn't allow for new experiences to come up that could be beneficial for personal and business wellbeing.

Limiting oneself to one type of experience is really one of the biggest ways to potentially harm a company in the long run, because new ideas will be that much harder to come by. While it may not be explicitly detrimental, it may starve the company of new ideas stemming from the CEO, the person best in charge to guide the company. It may mean only working a typical eight-hour workday instead of an 11-hour day, or actually taking a hard-earned vacation, maybe even cutting a day short to visit friends and family, but the potential rewards can be so good, they'll be worth the shorter hours. "Working on a thriving business can sometimes mean hard work on top of long hours, but that shouldn't be all someone works on. A thriving business needs a thriving leader, not just a surviving one," said Frere.

About Brandon Frere

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His website, www.BrandonFrere.com, is used as a means of communicating many of the lessons, fundamentals and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the often confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

