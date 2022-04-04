Is Tiger Woods on the Prowl at The Masters?

Rahm, Thomas, and Scheffler are the favorites to win at Augusta National, but all eyes are on Tiger Woods this week at The Masters, according to TheLines

LAS VEGAS , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are the consensus favorites to win The Masters this week, but Tiger Woods is garnering increasing attention, according to TheLines , which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday and declared himself a "game-time decision" to return to competitive golf at the most famous golf tournament in the world. Woods is drawing +5000 odds, according to a consensus of the nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, and PointsBet. That means a bettor will win $5000 for every $100 wagered if Woods were to claim the victory this week.

Rahm is listed as the top favorite at a consensus of +1100. The Spaniard has never won at Augusta National, but he has performed well. His best finish came in 2018 when he finished fourth and he has finished in the top 10 each of the last four years. However, Rahm has not won since capturing his first major in the 2021 U.S. Open.

Scheffler is the world's hottest player with three wins in his last five tournaments, propelling a meteoric rise to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. He is listed at a consensus +1400, along with Justin Thomas, who is also looking for his first green jacket.

Woods, who has not played on the PGA Tour since suffering severe injuries in a single-car accident 14 months ago in California, is garnering the most attention. He has won five green jackets with the last victory at Augusta coming in 2019, when he entered the week at +1400.

"Expecting him to contend this year when he's not even sure he can play might be something of a stretch," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines. "But does anyone want to rule that out? It's still Tiger Woods."

A host of familiar names — Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Jordan Spieth — also find themselves high on the favorites list. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who was +4500 at this time last year before winning, enters this week at +2200.

"Most bettors will focus on the favorites list," Collson added. "The Masters rarely produces a longshot winner and the talent at the top tier of the sport is as deep as it has ever been right now."

The consensus odds for the top 15 favorites to win the 2022 Masters as of April 4:

Jon Rahm , +1100

, +1100 Justin Thomas , +1400

, +1400 Scottie Scheffler , +1400

, +1400 Cam Smith , +1500

, +1500 Dustin Johnson , +1600

, +1600 Rory McIlroy , +1800

, +1800 Victor Hovland , +2000

, +2000 Patrick Cantlay , +2000

, +2000 Collin Morikawa , +2000

, +2000 Brooks Koepka , +2000

, +2000 Jordan Spieth , +2000

, +2000 Xander Schauffele , +2200

, +2200 Will Zalatoris , +3300

, +3300 Hideki Matsuyama , +4000

, +4000 Shane Lowry , +4500

John Haslbauer, who focuses on golf betting and golf metrics for TheLines, provides advanced analytics and insight throughout the week. To access updated Masters odds, and for more analysis, visit www.thelines.com/odds/masters/.

About TheLines.com:

TheLines.com is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States. Affiliated with the PlayUSA.com Network, TheLines.com provides original daily reporting and offers player advocacy tools related to the advancement of safe, licensed, and legal online sports betting. Based in Las Vegas, the PlayUSA Network is independently owned and operated, with no affiliations to any casino — commercial, tribal, online, or otherwise.

Contact: Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745, [email protected]

SOURCE TheLines.com