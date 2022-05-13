Is Your Dog Overweight? It May Be at Risk of Developing This Debilitating Disease

According to the Veterinary Centers of America (VCA), overweight dogs are far more likely to suffer from arthritis, and can develop serious joint problems such as hip dysplasia at a younger age than other dogs. Pet Wellness Direct advises on how to protect your pet from pain and mobility issues.

VENTURA, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Veterinary Centers of America (VCA), 50% of all dogs are overweight or obese. This should be of immediate concern to all dog owners as pets that carry extra weight are far more likely to develop arthritis and other serious joint issues, such as hip dysplasia.

"As a pet owner myself, I know how hard it can be to refrain from indulging your dog's love of treats," says Pet Wellness Direct, Co-CEO, Russ Kamalski. "But dogs aren't built to carry a lot of extra weight around. It can cause painful wear and tear on dog joint cartilage and joint fluid, which can impact a dog's mobility and energy, and even its personality. Because when a dog is dealing with chronic pain, it can become depressed and despondent and even aggressive."

That's why Kamalski recommends that pet owners with overweight dogs use a preventative joint supplement such as VetSmart Formulas Early Stage Hip + Joint Complex to protect their pet's joints.

"Obviously, adopting a healthier diet and getting more exercise is important, too," he says. "But losing weight takes time, and an increase in physical activity will cause even more stress on the joints as your dog works to lose the weight. That's why early prevention is key, and why a joint health supplement can be so beneficial. It can reduce inflammation and prevent limping and pain as your dog gets back in shape."

Kamalski says that the VetSmart team of veterinary scientists are big fans of taking preventative action to protect your pet before problems occur. "That's why we're delighted to offer customers our new Early Stage Hip + Joint Complex."

Kamalski says the company's new preventative joint supplement has been specially formulated to rebuild cartilage and replenish joint fluid in dogs that are just beginning to show signs of suffering from early stage arthritis. "We wanted to create something that was incredibly effective but also safe for dogs to take over long periods of time," he explains.

According to Kamalski, the product is already receiving rave reviews from pet owners. "We tested this supplement on hundreds of dogs before releasing it to the market, and the feedback has been incredible," he says. "Dog owners are saying they've noticed a difference in their dog's mobility, energy levels, and playfulness, and that it's easy to give them the supplement because they love the natural hypoallergenic beef flavor. It's a treat that's actually healthy for overweight dogs and helps solve their health problems instead of making them worse!"

Early Stage Hip + Joint Complex is not available in "brick & mortar" retail stores and can be found only at PetWellnessDirect.com and Amazon.com.

ABOUT VETSMART FORMULAS: VetSmart Formulas is a line of high-quality pet supplements sold directly to consumers by Pet Wellness Direct, an online pet wellness company founded in 2015. The company's all-natural products are made in the USA in FDA audited labs, have no artificial ingredients or flavors, and are based on scientifically superior formulas that pet professionals demand.

