Isaac Nuriani Awards Official Gold IRA Corporate Title to Hall of Fame Quarterback Joe Montana

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusta Precious Metals is a leading American provider of silver and gold IRA accounts. The company's CEO Isaac Nuriani today awarded Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana an official Augusta corporate title: Augusta Gold IRA Ambassador. According to Nuriani, assignment of the title represents the culmination of an introductory period of partnership between the two men in support of Augusta Precious Metals' mission: to educate and empower Americans to protect their retirement savings with physical gold and silver.

After announcing their partnership Augusta Precious Metals CEO Isaac Nuriani poses for a photo with famed quarterback and conservative investor Joe Montana.

"Joe's discovery of Augusta Precious Metals and his advisors' recommendation of this company has been inspiring to our entire staff and customers," Nuriani said. "His trust in us has brought a great deal of credibility and confidence to the pursuit of our goal – to help Americans protect their retirement savings in spite of the many economic stresses that threaten to devalue the U.S. dollar and their savings."

Nuriani said American retirement savers often do not realize how much the value of their retirement money is degraded by the monetary actions of the Federal Reserve, digitization of money in banks, market corrections and many other economic threats. Because precious metals are in a completely different asset class that many traditional investments, adding gold and silver to portfolios has historically helped stabilize retirement savings. "Many high-net-worth individuals have used this tool to preserve what they save," Nuriani explained.

Montana said his personal financial advisors discovered Augusta Precious Metals after he sent them on a search for "the best precious metals companies in the nation." The advisors chose Augusta and Montana became a customer.

"When I decided to leave professional football, ensuring financial security for me and my family was my number one priority," he explained. "I've always believed in a diversified approach, so I knew buying gold and silver was a smart way to protect assets. But I couldn't find a precious metals company I trusted enough to feel comfortable actually buying gold and silver."

"I truly have enjoyed partnering with Augusta Precious Metals and their elite team of experts to get this important information out to other Americans," Montana said. "The company's knowledge and expertise has been a great help in diversifying my own portfolio and protecting the money I've set aside for retirement – and now I am honored to be able to use what I've learned help other retirement savers in this country."

Since the partnership between Nuriani and Montana was announced last February, the company has produced a number of promotions and videos that include Montana. His likeness and quotes about the gold IRA and Augusta Precious Metals can be found in many company materials, including the Augusta Precious Metals website, landing pages and emails sent to customers and others who are interested in learning more about the gold IRA.

Read more about the partnership and friendship between Nuriani and Montana here, in a tribute page to Montana on the company's website.

About Augusta Precious Metals

As a leader in the gold and silver IRA industry, Augusta Precious Metals has a mission to educate and empower Americans to protect their retirement and profit through true diversification. Built on three generations of knowledge and experience with precious metals, Augusta helps retirement savers protect themselves from market volatility. The company's extraordinary lifetime customer service has earned many high ratings and high-quality reviews, including being named "Best of" four years in a row and voted "Most Trusted" by IRA Gold Advisor. Augusta has earned more than 98% five-star reviews at TrustLink.org. For more information about a gold IRA from Augusta Precious Metals, visit Augustapreciousmetals.com or call 800-700-1008.

About Joe Montana

Joe Montana is considered by many to be one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all time. He is known as a leader who exemplifies excellence and integrity both professionally and personally. Montana and his team members won four Super Bowl Championships. He was named NFL's Most Valuable Player twice and earned three Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards. He was named All-Pro five times and selected for eight Pro Bowls. Montana retired from football in 1995 but is still listed as a leader in all-time NFL quarterback ratings and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He now shares his wisdom about teamwork and performance through books and as a motivational speaker. Learn more about Joe Montana and schedule speaking engagements on his CAA Speakers page at caa.com.

