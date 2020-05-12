Isaac Wiles Law Firm Expands with New Associate, Josh Sinclair

Josh attended The Ohio State University for his undergraduate studies then went on to Capital University Law School where he received his J.D., graduating summa cum laude (2019). He prepared for his legal career by working at Isaac Wiles as a law clerk for two years, assisting a variety of attorneys with estate planning, real estate, complex litigation, and business cases. Josh was awarded the CALI Award for Legal Research and Writing I and II, Civil Procedure I and II, Business Associations I (partnerships) and II (corporations) and was a note editor for the Law Review.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys spending time with his wife and children. He is an avid golfer and enjoys all things competitive.

