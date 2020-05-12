Isaac Wiles Law Firm Expands with New Associate, Josh Sinclair
May 12, 2020, 13:43 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Wiles, a full-service law firm in Columbus Ohio, is pleased to announce the addition of Associate, Josh Sinclair, to the firm's Estate Planning, Trust and Probate practice group. Josh will be involved in matters stemming from several practice groups within the firm. His primary focus will be on estate planning, trust and probate, business transactions, business litigation and real estate.
Josh attended The Ohio State University for his undergraduate studies then went on to Capital University Law School where he received his J.D., graduating summa cum laude (2019). He prepared for his legal career by working at Isaac Wiles as a law clerk for two years, assisting a variety of attorneys with estate planning, real estate, complex litigation, and business cases. Josh was awarded the CALI Award for Legal Research and Writing I and II, Civil Procedure I and II, Business Associations I (partnerships) and II (corporations) and was a note editor for the Law Review.
Outside of work, Josh enjoys spending time with his wife and children. He is an avid golfer and enjoys all things competitive.
Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our 60-plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that are always interested in our clients' success
SOURCE Isaac Wiles Law Firm
