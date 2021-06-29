Isaac Wiles Law Firm Expands with New Associate, Katharine R. Markijohn

Prior to joining Isaac Wiles, Katie worked as a staff attorney at the Ohio Court of Claims where she wrote judicial decisions for cases involving medical malpractice, employment discrimination, class action, breach of contract, personal injury, and Victims of Crime cases. She also has experience mediating public records disputes.

Katie attended Ohio University for her undergraduate studies then went on to Capital University Law School where she received her J.D., graduating magna cum laude (2018). Katie was awarded the CALI Award for Contracts I, Contracts II and Secured Transactions. She was also a staff writer for the Capital University Law Review.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and individuals, our firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that are always interested in our clients' success.

For more information:

www.isaacwiles.com

SOURCE Isaac Wiles Law Firm