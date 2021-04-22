Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) released its earnings results for the first quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $5.4 million and earnings per common share of $0.68.

First quarter 2021 highlights include:

Net interest income was $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and increased $1.2 million when compared to the same period in 2020.

in the first quarter of 2021 and increased when compared to the same period in 2020. Elimination of debt and higher-cost funding throughout 2020 and a decline in interest rates led to a $2.1 million decline in interest expenses in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

decline in interest expenses in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Provision for loan losses decreased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 due largely to improving credit quality indicators and economic factors.

compared to the first quarter of 2020 due largely to improving credit quality indicators and economic factors. Total deposits increased $77.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

in the first quarter of 2021. Outstanding shares of ISBA stock have declined nearly 40,000 since December 31, 2020 , as part of a buyback program and changes in the dividend reinvestment plan. The goal is to improve key metrics that positively affect shareholder value and price.

"Isabella Bank Corporation started 2021 with a strong first quarter that reflects the rebounding strength of our communities and the positive returns from the intentional actions we've taken in alignment with our five-year strategic plan," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

"New initiatives designed to support the changing needs of our customers, leverage the interest rate environment and improve key metrics were leading contributors to our excellent results in the first quarter."

Net income

Net income for the first quarter 2021 was $5.4 million compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first quarter increased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income has been up from March 2020 in each of the last four quarters due largely to PPP loans. Income from PPP interest totaled $2.3 million in 2020 and $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income and expenses: Net gain on sold mortgage loans is a key reason noninterest income increased $534,000 in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2020. Ongoing operating expense controls led to noninterest expenses declining $128,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2021, the same percentage recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, Isabella Bank (the "Bank"), implemented strategic programs focused on improving the net yield on interest-earning assets, which included enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. These efforts have helped offset the year-long, low-interest-rate environment. As the economy recovers and interest rates rise, improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets is expected.

Assets

Total assets were $2 billion as of March 31, 2021, and assets under management were $2.8 billion. Assets under management are up $335.2 million, or 13.8%, in comparison to March 31, 2020.

Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $298.5 million, investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $454.5 million and assets on the consolidated balance sheet.

The securities portfolio increased $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to purchases of U.S. Treasury securities.

Loans

Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. During the first quarter 2021, gross loans declined $42.4 million, largely driven by reduced volume in advances to mortgage brokers. A second round of participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program resulted in advances of more than 650 PPP loans totaling $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter 2021, an increase of $321.5 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase of deposits is largely the result of PPP loan proceeds and from customers receiving government stimulus checks.

Liquidity

The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $740 million of cash and available funds as of March 31, 2021. This total is comprised of $322 million in cash and cash equivalents, $219 million in available lines of credit and approximately $200 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital

The Bank is designated as a "well capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements for this designation. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.3%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.2% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.0%. From a consolidated perspective, the Corporation's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.6%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.8% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.5% as of March 31, 2021. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend

During the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.75 as of March 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.97%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com), its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com), and analyst coverage is provided by Piper Sander Companies (www.pipersandler.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov .

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31 2021

December 31 2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 25,775



$ 31,296

Interest bearing balances due from banks 295,792



215,344

Total cash and cash equivalents 321,567



246,640

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 367,324



339,228

Mortgage loans available-for-sale 1,965



2,741

Loans





Commercial 725,540



756,686

Agricultural 91,629



100,461

Residential real estate 305,909



307,543

Consumer 72,840



73,621

Gross loans 1,195,918



1,238,311

Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,271



9,744

Net loans 1,186,647



1,228,567

Premises and equipment 24,886



25,140

Corporate owned life insurance policies 28,057



28,292

Accrued interest receivable 6,422



6,882

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 17,383



17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,324



48,331

Other assets 12,857



14,174

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,015,432



$ 1,957,378

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 404,710



$ 375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits 328,440



302,444

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 823,916



781,286

Certificates of deposit over $250 86,515



107,192

Total deposits 1,643,581



1,566,317

Borrowed funds 141,967



158,747

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,602



13,726

Total liabilities 1,797,150



1,738,790

Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,958,883 shares (including 65,274 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020 141,366



142,247

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,272



4,183

Retained earnings 67,728



64,460

Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,916



7,698

Total shareholders' equity 218,282



218,588

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,015,432



$ 1,957,378



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31

2021

2020 Interest income





Loans, including fees $ 13,097



$ 13,254

Available-for-sale securities





Taxable 1,165



1,489

Nontaxable 865



1,053

Federal funds sold and other 163



405

Total interest income 15,290



16,201

Interest expense





Deposits 1,668



2,791

Borrowings 421



1,408

Total interest expense 2,089



4,199

Net interest income 13,201



12,002

Provision for loan losses (523)



788

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,724



11,214

Noninterest income





Service charges and fees 1,695



1,353

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 745



151

Wealth management fees 696



572

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 186



182

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies 146



524

Other 64



216

Total noninterest income 3,532



2,998

Noninterest expenses





Compensation and benefits 5,877



5,869

Furniture and equipment 1,373



1,461

Occupancy 945



867

Other 2,622



2,748

Total noninterest expenses 10,817



10,945

Income before federal income tax expense 6,439



3,267

Federal income tax expense 1,041



203

NET INCOME $ 5,398



$ 3,064

Earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.68



$ 0.39

Diluted $ 0.67



$ 0.38

Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27



$ 0.27



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,201,693



$ 13,097



4.36 %

$ 1,168,070



$ 13,254



4.54 % Taxable investment securities 190,450



1,165



2.45 %

251,797



1,489



2.37 % Nontaxable investment securities 131,850



1,194



3.62 %

152,368



1,418



3.72 % Fed funds sold 2



—



— %

—



—



— % Other 295,104



163



0.22 %

90,297



405



1.79 % Total earning assets 1,819,099



15,619



3.43 %

1,662,532



16,566



3.99 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,833)











(7,968)









Cash and demand deposits due from banks 28,944











21,556









Premises and equipment 25,151











26,252









Accrued income and other assets 113,101











110,786









Total assets $ 1,976,462











$ 1,813,158









INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 315,189



$ 77



0.10 %

$ 235,161



$ 83



0.14 % Savings deposits 531,302



149



0.11 %

426,634



634



0.59 % Time deposits 367,892



1,442



1.57 %

404,717



2,074



2.05 % Borrowed funds 144,145



421



1.17 %

270,648



1,408



2.08 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,358,528



2,089



0.62 %

1,337,160



4,199



1.26 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 383,189











246,262









Other 13,910











14,130









Shareholders' equity 220,835











215,606









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,976,462











$ 1,813,158









Net interest income (FTE)



$ 13,530











$ 12,367





Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







2.98 %









2.98 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31 2021

March 31 2020

March 31 2019 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 0.68



$ 0.39



$ 0.44

Diluted earnings $ 0.67



$ 0.38



$ 0.43

Dividends $ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.26

Tangible book value $ 21.35



$ 21.10



$ 19.47

Quoted market value









High $ 22.50



$ 24.50



$ 24.50

Low $ 19.45



$ 16.00



$ 22.25

Close (1) $ 21.75



$ 18.00



$ 23.75

Common shares outstanding (1) 7,958,883



7,921,291



7,906,078

Average number of common shares outstanding 7,969,462



7,892,421



7,888,885

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 8,088,524



8,055,607



8,088,341

PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 1.09 %

0.68 %

0.77 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.78 %

5.68 %

7.00 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.53 %

7.35 %

9.29 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 2.98 %

2.98 %

3.02 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 298,514



$ 257,285



$ 259,127

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 454,459



$ 359,968



$ 475,560

Total assets under management $ 2,768,405



$ 2,433,157



$ 2,541,661

ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual status loans $ 4,532



$ 6,913



$ 7,260

Performing TDRs $ 28,947



$ 20,228



$ 22,305

Foreclosed assets $ 384



$ 564



$ 401

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (50)



$ 30



$ 11

Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.38 %

0.59 %

0.64 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 %

0.43 %

0.44 % ALLL to gross loans 0.78 %

0.74 %

0.73 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 10.83 %

11.87 %

11.20 % Tier 1 leverage 8.56 %

9.09 %

8.91 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.77 %

12.72 %

12.45 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.77 %

12.72 %

12.45 % Total risk-based capital 14.54 %

13.41 %

13.12 %



(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31 2021

December 31 2020

September 30 2020

June 30 2020

March 31 2020 Commercial $ 725,540



$ 756,686



$ 821,102



$ 799,632



$ 695,278

Agricultural 91,629



100,461



102,263



103,162



108,856

Residential real estate 305,909



307,543



304,559



307,926



302,016

Consumer 72,840



73,621



75,384



73,665



69,786

Gross loans $ 1,195,918



$ 1,238,311



$ 1,303,308



$ 1,284,385



$ 1,175,936





March 31 2021

December 31 2020

September 30 2020

June 30 2020

March 31 2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 404,710



$ 375,395



$ 353,082



$ 340,321



$ 249,424

Interest bearing demand deposits 328,440



302,444



287,809



263,567



237,392

Savings deposits 555,688



505,497



474,483



458,167



435,207

Certificates of deposit 331,413



358,165



354,210



352,118



358,534

Brokered certificates of deposit 14,029



14,029



14,029



14,029



27,458

Internet certificates of deposit 9,301



10,787



11,482



12,476



14,068

Total deposits $ 1,643,581



$ 1,566,317



$ 1,495,095



$ 1,440,678



$ 1,322,083





March 31 2021

December 31 2020

September 30 2020

June 30 2020

March 31 2020 U.S. Treasury $ 29,371



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

States and political subdivisions 140,329



143,656



148,401



146,785



163,116

Auction rate money market preferred 3,224



3,237



3,194



2,979



2,726

Mortgage-backed securities 75,835



88,652



104,165



119,029



126,554

Collateralized mortgage obligations 116,865



101,983



107,294



111,621



114,793

Corporate 1,700



1,700



—



—



—

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 367,324



$ 339,228



$ 363,054



$ 380,414



$ 407,189





March 31 2021

December 31 2020

September 30 2020

June 30 2020

March 31 2020 FHLB advances $ 90,000



$ 90,000



$ 205,000



$ 205,000



$ 235,000

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates 51,967



68,747



33,349



31,268



28,171

Borrowed funds $ 141,967



$ 158,747



$ 238,349



$ 236,268



$ 263,171



SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31

2021

2020 Service charges and fees





ATM and debit card fees $ 999



$ 794

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 436



587

Freddie Mac servicing fee 214



159

Net OMSR income (loss) (32)



(261)

Other fees for customer services 78



74

Total service charges and fees 1,695



1,353

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 745



151

Wealth management fees 696



572

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 186



182

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies 146



524

All other 64



216

Total noninterest income $ 3,532



$ 2,998





Three Months Ended March 31

2021

2020 Compensation and benefits $ 5,877



$ 5,869

Furniture and equipment 1,373



1,461

Occupancy 945



867

Other





Audit, consulting, and legal fees 436



433

ATM and debit card fees 417



323

FDIC insurance premiums 231



156

Memberships and subscriptions 211



199

Marketing costs 209



203

Loan underwriting fees 190



166

Director fees 159



182

Donations and community relations 146



330

All other 623



756

Total other noninterest expenses 2,622



2,748

Total noninterest expenses $ 10,817



$ 10,945



