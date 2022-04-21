Isabella Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings
Solid start to 2022 with net income of $4.7 million
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released solid earnings results for the first quarter of 2022. The Corporation reported net income of $4.7 million and earnings per common share of $0.63.
First quarter 2022 highlights include:
- Net interest income improved, compared to first quarter 2021, as interest expense declined 39%.
- Credit quality remained strong, with nonperforming loans representing only 0.06% of gross loans.
- Deposits grew $53.8 million, or 3.1% compared to December 31, 2021, largely driven by new customer accounts.
- Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $0.27 per share, with an annualized dividend yield of 4.18%, as of March 31, 2022.
"We have started the year with solid financial results for the first quarter," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "As we look ahead, there are concerns about the impact inflation and events in other parts of the world may have on the financial services industry. However, as the Federal Reserve considers additional interest rate hikes throughout 2022 and beyond, we expect the yield on loans and investments to rise, enhancing the Bank's net interest margin.
"Amidst this uncertainty, our longstanding focus remains the same - invest in our communities, and in advanced technology that enhances the customer experience while actively pursuing strategies that reward our shareholders with an attractive dividend," Evans added.
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for the first quarter 2022 was $4.7 million, compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, largely as the result of changes in loan provision and mortgage originations, as described below.
Net interest income: Net interest income for first quarter 2022 increased $278,000 compared to the same period in 2021. While interest income declined $528,000 due to low interest rates and a decrease in the Paycheck Protection Program fee income, interest expense also decreased $806,000, or 38.6%, largely due to a reduction in higher-cost borrowings over the last year. During the first quarter, a $37,000 provision for loan losses expense was recorded, compared to a $523,000 provision reversal in the first quarter 2021 as our initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $15,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $514,000 increase in service charges and fees nearly offset a $521,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined by over 60%. Noninterest expenses for the first quarter increased $503,000, as a result of increased compensation and professional services as well as donations and community relations expenses as charitable organizations resumed activities and events.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.86% for the first quarter of 2022, flat with the fourth quarter of 2021 and down from 2.98% compared to the same period in 2021. As rates began to decline in 2020, the implementation of strategic programs focused on improving the net yield, which included enhanced loan pricing and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits as funding sources, helped to minimize further declines in our net interest margin. If rates rise as expected, margin improvement is likely.
Balance Sheet
Assets: The Corporation had $2.1 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $275.6 million and $501.8 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.
Loans: Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2022 total $1.2 billion. During the first quarter, gross loans declined $82.7 million, largely driven by a $72 million reduction in advances to mortgage brokers, which is included within the commercial loan portfolio.
Deposits: Total deposits climbed to $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $53.8 million, or 3.1%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in the first quarter is largely the result of new customer accounts.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.74%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.83% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.56%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the first quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $25.85 as of March 31, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.18%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$ 18,611
$ 25,563
Interest bearing balances due from banks
142,575
79,767
Total cash and cash equivalents
161,186
105,330
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
544,919
490,601
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
969
1,735
Loans
Commercial
727,614
807,439
Agricultural
88,169
93,955
Residential real estate
328,559
326,361
Consumer
74,029
73,282
Gross loans
1,218,371
1,301,037
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
9,204
9,103
Net loans
1,209,167
1,291,934
Premises and equipment
24,339
24,419
Corporate owned life insurance policies
32,341
32,472
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
15,095
17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,298
48,302
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
24,619
19,982
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,060,933
$ 2,032,158
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$ 461,473
$ 448,352
Interest bearing demand deposits
387,187
364,563
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
843,341
818,841
Certificates of deposit over $250
72,160
78,583
Total deposits
1,764,161
1,710,339
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
51,353
50,162
FHLB advances
10,000
20,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,181
29,158
Total borrowed funds
90,534
99,320
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
10,396
11,451
Total liabilities
1,865,091
1,821,110
Shareholders' equity
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
129,189
129,052
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
4,691
4,545
Retained earnings
78,295
75,592
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(16,333)
1,859
Total shareholders' equity
195,842
211,048
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,060,933
$ 2,032,158
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$ 12,378
$ 13,097
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
1,615
1,165
Nontaxable
660
865
Federal funds sold and other
109
163
Total interest income
14,762
15,290
Interest expense
Deposits
936
1,668
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
9
16
FHLB advances
72
405
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
266
—
Total interest expense
1,283
2,089
Net interest income
13,479
13,201
Provision for loan losses
37
(523)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,442
13,724
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
2,209
1,695
Wealth management fees
754
696
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
224
745
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
210
186
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies
52
146
Other
98
64
Total noninterest income
3,547
3,532
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,074
5,877
Furniture and equipment
1,450
1,373
Occupancy
966
945
Other
2,830
2,622
Total noninterest expenses
11,320
10,817
Income before federal income tax expense
5,669
6,439
Federal income tax expense
935
1,041
NET INCOME
$ 4,734
$ 5,398
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.63
$ 0.68
Diluted
$ 0.62
$ 0.67
Cash dividends per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
|
Average
Yield /
|
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
|
Average
Yield /
|
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
|
|
|
4.01 %
$ 1,201,693
$ 13,097
4.36 %
Taxable investment securities
|
|
|
1.53 %
190,450
|
|
2.45 %
Nontaxable investment securities
|
101,604
920
3.62 %
|
131,850
1,194
3.62 %
Fed funds sold
|
|
|
0.06 %
2
—
0.01 %
Other
|
163,353
109
0.27 %
|
295,104
163
0.22 %
Total earning assets
|
1,922,251
15,022
3.13 %
|
1,819,099
15,619
3.43 %
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
|
(9,128)
(9,833)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
|
26,839
28,944
Premises and equipment
|
24,461
25,151
Accrued income and other assets
|
102,805
113,101
Total assets
|
$ 2,067,228
$ 1,976,462
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 383,474
$ 50
0.05 %
|
$ 315,189
$ 77
0.10 %
Savings deposits
|
615,335
159
0.10 %
|
531,302
149
0.11 %
Time deposits
|
290,146
727
1.00 %
|
367,892
1,442
1.57 %
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|
49,058
9
0.07 %
|
54,145
16
0.12 %
FHLB advances
|
14,889
72
1.93 %
|
90,000
405
1.80 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
|
29,166
266
3.65 %
|
—
—
— %
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
1,382,068
1,283
0.37 %
|
1,358,528
2,089
0.62 %
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
|
458,343
383,189
Other
|
16,898
13,910
Shareholders' equity
|
209,919
220,835
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,067,228
$ 1,976,462
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$ 13,739
$ 13,530
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
|
2.86 %
2.98 %
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
March 31
March 31
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 0.63
$ 0.68
$ 0.39
Diluted earnings
$ 0.62
$ 0.67
$ 0.38
Dividends
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
Tangible book value
$ 19.56
$ 21.35
$ 21.10
Quoted market value
High
$ 26.00
$ 22.50
$ 24.50
Low
$ 24.50
$ 19.45
$ 16.00
Close (1)
$ 25.85
$ 21.75
$ 18.00
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,542,758
7,958,883
7,921,291
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,533,711
7,969,462
7,892,421
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
7,639,688
8,088,524
8,055,607
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.92 %
1.09 %
0.68 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.02 %
9.78 %
5.68 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
11.72 %
12.53 %
7.35 %
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
2.86 %
2.98 %
2.98 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$ 275,556
$ 298,514
$ 257,285
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$ 501,829
$ 454,459
$ 359,968
Total assets under management
$ 2,838,318
$ 2,768,405
$ 2,433,157
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$ 747
$ 4,532
$ 6,913
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$ 22,335
$ 28,947
$ 20,228
Foreclosed assets
$ 187
$ 384
$ 564
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ (64)
$ (50)
$ 30
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.06 %
0.38 %
0.59 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05 %
0.26 %
0.43 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.76 %
0.78 %
0.74 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
9.50 %
10.83 %
11.87 %
Tier 1 leverage
8.12 %
8.56 %
9.09 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.83 %
13.77 %
12.72 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.83 %
13.77 %
12.72 %
Total risk-based capital
15.84 %
14.54 %
13.41 %
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Commercial
$ 727,614
$ 807,439
$ 757,993
$ 723,888
$ 725,540
Agricultural
88,169
93,955
93,782
95,197
91,629
Residential real estate
328,559
326,361
321,620
312,567
305,909
Consumer
74,029
73,282
75,163
75,011
72,840
Gross loans
$ 1,218,371
$ 1,301,037
$ 1,248,558
$ 1,206,663
$ 1,195,918
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 461,473
$ 448,352
$ 430,950
$ 428,410
$ 404,710
Interest bearing demand deposits
387,187
364,563
374,137
326,971
328,440
Savings deposits
635,195
596,662
572,136
549,134
555,688
Certificates of deposit
279,708
297,696
312,027
326,214
331,413
Brokered certificates of deposit
—
—
—
—
14,029
Internet certificates of deposit
598
3,066
3,066
5,777
9,301
Total deposits
$ 1,764,161
$ 1,710,339
$ 1,692,316
$ 1,636,506
$ 1,643,581
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
U.S. Treasury
$ 218,268
$ 209,703
$ 192,069
$ 132,593
$ 29,371
States and political subdivisions
114,015
121,205
128,689
130,960
140,329
Auction rate money market preferred
2,867
3,242
3,246
3,260
3,224
Mortgage-backed securities
49,578
56,148
62,030
68,155
75,835
Collateralized mortgage obligations
152,441
92,301
100,767
109,294
116,865
Corporate
7,750
8,002
7,583
4,192
1,700
Available-for-sale securities, at
$ 544,919
$ 490,601
$ 494,384
$ 448,454
$ 367,324
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Securities sold under agreements to
$ 51,353
$ 50,162
$ 67,519
$ 62,274
$ 51,967
FHLB advances
10,000
20,000
60,000
70,000
90,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
29,181
29,158
29,136
29,121
—
Total borrowed funds
$ 90,534
$ 99,320
$ 156,655
$ 161,395
$ 141,967
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Service charges and fees
|
ATM and debit card fees
|
$ 1,093
|
$ 999
|
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|
609
|
436
|
Net OMSR income (loss)
|
264
|
(32)
|
Freddie Mac servicing fee
|
171
|
214
|
Other fees for customer services
|
72
|
78
|
Total service charges and fees
|
2,209
|
1,695
|
Wealth management fees
|
754
|
696
|
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
224
|
745
|
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
|
210
|
186
|
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies
|
52
|
146
|
Other
|
98
|
64
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 3,547
|
$ 3,532
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Compensation and benefits
|
$ 6,074
|
$ 5,877
|
Furniture and equipment
|
1,450
|
1,373
|
Occupancy
|
966
|
945
|
Other
|
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
|
549
|
436
|
ATM and debit card fees
|
434
|
417
|
Donations and community relations
|
287
|
146
|
Marketing costs
|
239
|
209
|
Memberships and subscriptions
|
217
|
211
|
Director fees
|
201
|
159
|
Loan underwriting fees
|
182
|
190
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
125
|
231
|
All other
|
596
|
623
|
Total other noninterest expenses
|
2,830
|
2,622
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
$ 11,320
|
$ 10,817
SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation
Share this article