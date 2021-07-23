Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) released its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter and $10 million for the first six months of 2021, both increased compared to the same periods a year ago. Earnings per common share were $0.58 in the second quarter and $1.26 for the first half of the year, up from the same periods of 2020 at $0.53 and $0.91, respectively.

Highlights include:

Completed a $30 million private placement of subordinated notes with an initial interest rate of 3.25%.

private placement of subordinated notes with an initial interest rate of 3.25%. Net interest income — $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense initiatives reduced costs by 45.9%, or $1.6 million , compared to the same period in 2020.

in the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense initiatives reduced costs by 45.9%, or , compared to the same period in 2020. Noninterest expense controls continue to benefit the Corporation.

Loan payment deferrals, to provide short-term relief to customers, continued to decline as customers resumed contractual payments. As of June 30, 2021 , loan deferrals totaled just 0.3% of gross loans.

"We delivered another strong financial quarter following our record performance from the previous quarter," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "Here at Isabella Bank, we continue to be a resource to our customers in a recovering economy. We facilitated over 950 PPP loans for a total of $99.5 million in 2020, and funded another 845 PPP loans for a total of $54.6 million this year. We also assisted customers by removing selected deposit account related charges and fees in day-to-day banking and temporarily waiving others."

On June 2, 2021, the Corporation completed a private placement of $30 million in fixed-to-floating rate notes due in 2031. The subordinated notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 3.25% until June 15, 2026, after which time until maturity, the notes convert to a floating rate instrument. The notes, issued to institutional investors, are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under regulatory guidelines. The Corporation expects to use proceeds from issuance of the notes for general corporate purposes, including potential repurchases of common stock and merger and acquisition activity.

"We are strengthening our ability to increase our presence while we continue to manage operating costs," Evans said. "We also remain committed to increasing earnings and shareholder value through growth in our loan portfolio and Isabella Wealth."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $4.6 million, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, net income was $10 million, compared to $7.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first six months of 2021 increased by $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2020. Fees related to the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") have contributed significantly to interest income in 2021; however, fewer total loans and an interest rate decline led to a $2.1 million decrease in interest income when comparing the first two quarters of 2021 to 2020. Conversely, the reduction in interest rates, as well as reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, led to a $3.7 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

Noninterest income and expenses: Net gains on sold mortgage loans along with service charges and fees accounted for much of a $603,000 increase in noninterest income for the first six months of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. Noninterest expenses declined $333,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to 2020, reflecting management's continued focus on reducing operating expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.88% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 2.95% in the first six months of 2020. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, Isabella Bank (the "Bank"), implemented strategic programs focused on improving the net yield on interest-earning assets, such as enhanced pricing related to loans and reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. These efforts have helped, although the current interest rate environment has had a negative impact on the yield of interest-earning assets. Future improvement is expected at a gradual pace.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets and assets under management were $2 billion and $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2021, respectively. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $290 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $493 million, in addition to assets on our consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management are up $243 million, or 9.4%, compared to June 30, 2020. Market improvement and growth in new client assets managed by Isabella Wealth, as well as growth in deposits, account for this increase.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. Approximately $62 million of PPP loans are included in the commercial loan balance. During the first six months of 2021, gross loans declined $31.6 million, largely driven by a decrease in advances to mortgage brokers, which also is included in the commercial loan portfolio. Credit quality indicators remained strong and economic factors continued to improve in the second quarter.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.64 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $70.2 million since December 31, 2020. Since June 2020, total deposits have increased 13.6%. The increase of deposits is the result of funds from PPP loans, customers receiving stimulus checks, and attracting new customers.

Liquidity

The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $797 million of cash and available funds as of June 30, 2021. This total is comprised of $248.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $248.8 million in available lines of credit and approximately $300 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital

The Bank is designated as a "well capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements for this designation. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.3%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.5% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.2%. From a consolidated perspective, the Corporation's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.5%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.8% and Total Capital Ratio was 17.0% as of June 30, 2021. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend

During the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $23.00 as of June 30, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.70%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



June 30

2021

December 31

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 29,549



$ 31,296

Interest bearing balances due from banks 218,640



215,344

Total cash and cash equivalents 248,189



246,640

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 448,454



339,228

Mortgage loans available-for-sale 1,189



2,741

Loans





Commercial 723,888



756,686

Agricultural 95,197



100,461

Residential real estate 312,567



307,543

Consumer 75,011



73,621

Gross loans 1,206,663



1,238,311

Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,360



9,744

Net loans 1,197,303



1,228,567

Premises and equipment 24,463



25,140

Corporate owned life insurance policies 28,238



28,292

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 17,383



17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,317



48,331

Accrued interest receivable and other assets 17,871



21,056

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,031,407



$ 1,957,378

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 428,410



$ 375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits 326,971



302,444

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 796,173



781,286

Certificates of deposit over $250 84,952



107,192

Total deposits 1,636,506



1,566,317

Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 62,274



68,747

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 70,000



90,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,121



—

Total borrowed funds 161,395



158,747

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,516



13,726

Total liabilities 1,810,417



1,738,790

Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,946,658 shares (including 82,474 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247

shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020 140,694



142,247

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,368



4,183

Retained earnings 70,204



64,460

Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,724



7,698

Total shareholders' equity 220,990



218,588

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,031,407



$ 1,957,378



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 12,504



$ 13,297



$ 25,601



$ 26,551

Available-for-sale securities













Taxable 1,140



1,352



2,305



2,841

Nontaxable 803



986



1,668



2,039

Federal funds sold and other 193



234



356



639

Total interest income 14,640



15,869



29,930



32,070

Interest expense













Deposits 1,444



2,247



3,112



5,038

Borrowings













Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements 11



7



27



15

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 389



1,311



794



2,711

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 83



—



83



—

Total interest expense 1,927



3,565



4,016



7,764

Net interest income 12,713



12,304



25,914



24,306

Provision for loan losses 31



105



(492)



893

Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 12,682



12,199



26,406



23,413

Noninterest income













Service charges and fees 1,830



1,386



3,525



2,739

Wealth management fees 806



656



1,502



1,228

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 375



466



1,120



617

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 190



189



376



371

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies 4



349



150



873

Other 110



200



174



416

Total noninterest income 3,315



3,246



6,847



6,244

Noninterest expenses













Compensation and benefits 5,700



5,793



11,577



11,662

Furniture and equipment 1,327



1,431



2,700



2,892

Occupancy 915



912



1,860



1,779

Other 2,553



2,564



5,175



5,312

Total noninterest expenses 10,495



10,700



21,312



21,645

Income before federal income tax

expense 5,502



4,745



11,941



8,012

Federal income tax expense 881



558



1,922



761

NET INCOME $ 4,621



$ 4,187



$ 10,019



$ 7,251

Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.58



$ 0.53



$ 1.26



$ 0.91

Diluted $ 0.57



$ 0.52



$ 1.24



$ 0.90

Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.54



$ 0.54



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,200,998



$ 12,504



4.16 %

$ 1,241,856



$ 13,297



4.28 % Taxable investment securities 281,245



1,140



1.62 %

237,769



1,352



2.27 % Nontaxable investment securities 122,514



1,117



3.65 %

141,229



1,333



3.78 % Fed funds sold 3



—



0.01 %

12



—



0.04 % Other 265,227



193



0.29 %

111,702



234



0.84 % Total earning assets 1,869,987



14,954



3.20 %

1,732,568



16,216



3.74 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,326)











(8,769)









Cash and demand deposits due from banks 28,629











20,389









Premises and equipment 24,826











25,854









Accrued income and other assets 106,780











120,444









Total assets $ 2,020,896











$ 1,890,486









INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 330,586



$ 45



0.05 %

$ 249,735



$ 86



0.14 % Savings deposits 550,145



149



0.11 %

447,416



257



0.23 % Time deposits 347,155



1,250



1.44 %

387,636



1,904



1.96 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 52,239



11



0.08 %

31,036



7



0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 84,725



389



1.84 %

222,802



1,311



2.35 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 9,551



83



3.48 %

—



—



— % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,374,401



1,927



0.56 %

1,338,625



3,565



1.07 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 412,600











317,035









Other 12,478











15,355









Shareholders' equity 221,417











219,471









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,020,896











$ 1,890,486









Net interest income (FTE)



$ 13,027











$ 12,651





Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







2.79 %









2.92 %



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,201,344



$ 25,601



4.26 %

$ 1,204,961



$ 26,551



4.41 % Taxable investment securities 236,099



2,305



1.95 %

244,783



2,841



2.32 % Nontaxable investment securities 127,157



2,311



3.63 %

146,799



2,751



3.75 % Fed funds sold 3



—



0.01 %

6



—



0.07 % Other 280,083



356



0.25 %

101,000



639



1.27 % Total earning assets 1,844,686



30,573



3.31 %

1,697,549



32,782



3.86 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,574)











(8,368)









Cash and demand deposits due from banks 28,787











20,972









Premises and equipment 24,987











26,052









Accrued income and other assets 109,898











115,615









Total assets $ 1,998,784











$ 1,851,820









INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 322,931



$ 122



0.08 %

$ 242,448



$ 169



0.14 % Savings deposits 540,776



298



0.11 %

437,025



891



0.41 % Time deposits 357,466



2,692



1.51 %

396,178



3,978



2.01 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 53,187



27



0.10 %

30,980



15



0.10 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 87,348



794



1.82 %

231,264



2,711



2.34 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 4,665



83



3.56 %

—



—



— % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,366,373



4,016



0.59 %

1,337,895



7,764



1.16 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 397,959











281,638









Other 13,311











14,747









Shareholders' equity 221,141











217,540









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,998,784











$ 1,851,820









Net interest income (FTE)



$ 26,557











$ 25,018





Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)







2.88 %









2.95 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020

June 30

2020 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings (loss) $ 0.58



$ 0.68



$ (0.10)



$ 0.55



$ 0.53

Diluted earnings (loss) $ 0.57



$ 0.67



$ (0.10)



$ 0.54



$ 0.52

Dividends $ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.27

Tangible book value $ 21.73



$ 21.35



$ 21.29



$ 21.75



$ 21.52

Quoted market value

















High $ 23.90



$ 22.50



$ 21.95



$ 19.00



$ 19.50

Low $ 21.00



$ 19.45



$ 15.73



$ 15.75



$ 15.60

Close (1) $ 23.00



$ 21.75



$ 19.57



$ 16.74



$ 18.25

Common shares outstanding (1) 7,946,658



7,958,883



7,997,247



8,007,901



7,977,019

Average number of common shares outstanding 7,944,455



7,969,462



8,006,144



7,966,811



7,924,318

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 8,063,164



8,088,524



8,133,157



8,111,283



8,068,748

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 0.91 %

1.09 %

(0.15) %

0.90 %

0.89 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.35 %

9.78 %

(1.30) %

7.78 %

7.63 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 10.69 %

12.53 %

(1.63) %

9.93 %

9.81 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 2.79 %

2.98 %

3.04 %

2.89 %

2.92 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)

















Loans sold with servicing retained $ 290,033



$ 298,514



$ 301,377



$ 289,524



$ 263,332

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 493,287



$ 454,459



$ 443,967



$ 403,730



$ 395,214

Total assets under management $ 2,814,727



$ 2,768,405



$ 2,702,722



$ 2,664,951



$ 2,571,773

ASSET QUALITY (1)

















Nonaccrual status loans $ 3,329



$ 4,532



$ 5,313



$ 4,946



$ 5,319

Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 26,785



$ 28,947



$ 22,200



$ 23,257



$ 20,536

Foreclosed assets $ 365



$ 384



$ 527



$ 651



$ 776

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (58)



$ (50)



$ 18



$ (113)



$ (75)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.28 %

0.38 %

0.43 %

0.38 %

0.42 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 %

0.26 %

0.31 %

0.30 %

0.33 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 %

0.78 %

0.79 %

0.73 %

0.69 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 10.88 %

10.83 %

11.17 %

11.29 %

11.50 % Tier 1 leverage 8.46 %

8.56 %

8.37 %

8.76 %

8.86 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.81 %

13.77 %

12.97 %

12.90 %

12.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.81 %

13.77 %

12.97 %

12.90 %

12.90 % Total risk-based capital 17.00 %

14.54 %

13.75 %

13.64 %

13.60 %

(1) At end of period



Six Months Ended

June 30

2021

June 30

2020

June 30

2019 PER SHARE









Basic earnings $ 1.26



$ 0.91



$ 0.97

Diluted earnings $ 1.24



$ 0.90



$ 0.95

Dividends $ 0.54



$ 0.54



$ 0.52

Tangible book value $ 21.73



$ 21.52



$ 20.17

Quoted market value









High $ 23.90



$ 24.50



$ 24.50

Low $ 19.45



$ 15.60



$ 22.25

Close (1) $ 23.00



$ 18.25



$ 23.25

Common shares outstanding (1) 7,946,658



7,977,019



7,918,494

Average number of common shares outstanding 7,956,889



7,927,298



7,895,610

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 8,075,763



8,081,475



8,084,965

PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average total assets 1.00 %

0.78 %

0.85 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.06 %

6.67 %

7.58 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.61 %

4.30 %

9.73 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 2.88 %

2.95 %

3.04 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)









Loans sold with servicing retained $ 290,033



$ 263,332



$ 257,062

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 493,287



$ 395,214



$ 487,180

Total assets under management $ 2,814,727



$ 2,571,773



$ 2,568,834

ASSET QUALITY (1)









Nonaccrual status loans $ 3,329



$ 5,319



$ 8,107

Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 26,785



$ 20,536



$ 20,310

Foreclosed assets $ 365



$ 776



$ 513

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (108)



$ (45)



$ 193

Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.28 %

0.42 %

0.70 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 %

0.33 %

0.49 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.78 %

0.69 %

0.68 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)









Shareholders' equity to assets 10.88 %

11.50 %

11.41 % Tier 1 leverage 8.46 %

8.86 %

9.03 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.81 %

12.90 %

12.43 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.81 %

12.90 %

12.43 % Total risk-based capital 17.00 %

13.60 %

13.06 %

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020

June 30

2020 Commercial $ 723,888



$ 725,540



$ 756,686



$ 821,102



$ 799,632

Agricultural 95,197



91,629



100,461



102,263



103,162

Residential real estate 312,567



305,909



307,543



304,559



307,926

Consumer 75,011



72,840



73,621



75,384



73,665

Gross loans $ 1,206,663



$ 1,195,918



$ 1,238,311



$ 1,303,308



$ 1,284,385





June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020

June 30

2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 428,410



$ 404,710



$ 375,395



$ 353,082



$ 340,321

Interest bearing demand deposits 326,971



328,440



302,444



287,809



263,567

Savings deposits 549,134



555,688



505,497



474,483



458,167

Certificates of deposit 326,214



331,413



358,165



354,210



352,118

Brokered certificates of deposit —



14,029



14,029



14,029



14,029

Internet certificates of deposit 5,777



9,301



10,787



11,482



12,476

Total deposits $ 1,636,506



$ 1,643,581



$ 1,566,317



$ 1,495,095



$ 1,440,678





June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020

June 30

2020 U.S. Treasury $ 132,593



$ 29,371



$ —



$ —



$ —

States and political subdivisions 130,960



140,329



143,656



148,401



146,785

Auction rate money market preferred 3,260



3,224



3,237



3,194



2,979

Mortgage-backed securities 68,155



75,835



88,652



104,165



119,029

Collateralized mortgage obligations 109,294



116,865



101,983



107,294



111,621

Corporate 4,192



1,700



1,700



—



—

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value $ 448,454



$ 367,324



$ 339,228



$ 363,054



$ 380,414





June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020

June 30

2020 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 70,000



$ 90,000



$ 90,000



$ 205,000



$ 205,000

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates 62,274



51,967



68,747



33,349



31,268

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,121



—



—



—



—

Total borrowed funds $ 161,395



$ 141,967



$ 158,747



$ 238,349



$ 236,268



SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020 Service charges and fees













ATM and debit card fees $ 1,127



$ 883



$ 2,126



$ 1,677

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 481



350



917



937

Freddie Mac servicing fee 181



155



395



314

Net OMSR income (loss) (68)



(89)



(100)



(350)

Other fees for customer services 109



87



187



161

Total service charges and fees 1,830



1,386



3,525



2,739

Wealth management fees 806



656



1,502



1,228

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 375



466



1,120



617

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 190



189



376



371

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies 4



349



150



873

All other 110



200



174



416

Total noninterest income $ 3,315



$ 3,246



$ 6,847



$ 6,244





Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020 Compensation and benefits $ 5,700



$ 5,793



$ 11,577



$ 11,662

Furniture and equipment 1,327



1,431



2,700



2,892

Occupancy 915



912



1,860



1,779

Other













Audit, consulting, and legal fees 452



498



888



931

ATM and debit card fees 462



328



879



651

Marketing costs 238



265



447



468

Memberships and subscriptions 217



159



428



358

Loan underwriting fees 200



212



390



378

FDIC insurance premiums 129



144



360



300

Director fees 180



177



339



359

Donations and community relations 108



105



254



435

All other 567



676



1,190



1,432

Total other noninterest expenses 2,553



2,564



5,175



5,312

Total noninterest expenses $ 10,495



$ 10,700



$ 21,312



$ 21,645



