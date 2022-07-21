Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
Earnings trend continues; strategies lift EPS and margin
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported net income of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Earnings per common share were $0.70 in the second quarter and $1.33 for the first six months of 2022.
Second-quarter 2022 highlights include:
- Earnings per share of $0.70 grew 21% in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.
- Net interest income improved $2.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, aided by a 39% decline in interest expense.
- Net interest margin yield benefited from rising interest rates, increasing 37 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Loans grew $53.5 million during the second quarter, driven by commercial loans.
"We continue to deliver solid financial results as shown in our second quarter performance," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Isabella Bank continues to experience increased net income and improvement in net interest margin. With additional interest rate increases anticipated by the Federal Reserve, we expect these improvements to continue throughout the remainder of 2022.
"Despite continued concerns over how inflation and other events happening around the world may impact the financial services industry, we continue to pursue strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder and customer value," Evans added.
"During the second quarter, we announced the construction of a new full-service branch in Saginaw, expanding our presence within the Great Lakes Bay Region. The Bank also successfully completed a planned online banking conversion during the quarter, thereby enhancing our customers' experience. We remain committed to meeting the needs of our communities and our customers by providing innovative and competitive products and services."
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for the second quarter 2022 was $5.3 million, a 14.6% increase compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022 and 2021, net income was $10 million. Net interest income improved, offset by increased operating expenses, as described below.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the first half of 2022 increased $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2021. While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in loans and investment securities drove a $934,000 increase in gross interest income during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The Corporation continued to benefit from a reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $1.6 million, or 38.8%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $522,000 provision for loan losses expense was recorded during the first half of 2022, compared to a $492,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, as initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $295,000 during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. A $968,000 increase in service charges and fees that included $577,000 of OMSR income, was partially offset by a $726,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined. Noninterest expenses for the first six months of 2022 increased $1.7 million, as a result of increased compensation, other losses, consulting, marketing, and donations and community relations, as many charitable organizations resumed activities and events.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.16% and 3.01% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 2.79% and 2.88% for the same periods in 2021. This marked improvement is the result of strategies management implemented In 2019 and 2020, focused on improving the net yields as rates declined, including enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. Considering the rate increases during the first half of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.
Balance Sheet
Assets: The Corporation had $2.05 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $273.3 million and $454.5 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.
Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022 totaled $1.3 billion. While gross loans declined $29.1 million since December 31, 2021, due to a decrease in advances to mortgage brokers, loans increased $53.5 million or 4.4%, during the second quarter of 2022. Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.12% of gross loans as of June 30, 2022.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $49.5 million, or 2.90%, since December 31, 2021. Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase.
Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.99%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.50% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.22%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $24.80 as of June 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.35%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30
|
December 31
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
|
$ 25,871
|
$ 25,563
|
Interest bearing balances due from banks
|
56,146
|
79,767
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
82,017
|
105,330
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
557,590
|
490,601
|
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
|
906
|
1,735
|
Loans
|
Commercial
|
772,567
|
807,439
|
Agricultural
|
94,726
|
93,955
|
Residential real estate
|
329,795
|
326,361
|
Consumer
|
74,822
|
73,282
|
Gross loans
|
1,271,910
|
1,301,037
|
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|
9,700
|
9,103
|
Net loans
|
1,262,210
|
1,291,934
|
Premises and equipment
|
24,169
|
24,419
|
Corporate owned life insurance policies
|
32,552
|
32,472
|
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
|
15,095
|
17,383
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
48,294
|
48,302
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
25,540
|
19,982
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 2,048,373
|
$ 2,032,158
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest bearing
|
$ 488,110
|
$ 448,352
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
370,284
|
364,563
|
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
|
834,933
|
818,841
|
Certificates of deposit over $250
|
66,539
|
78,583
|
Total deposits
|
1,759,866
|
1,710,339
|
Borrowed funds
|
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|
47,247
|
50,162
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
10,000
|
20,000
|
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
|
29,203
|
29,158
|
Total borrowed funds
|
86,450
|
99,320
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
11,377
|
11,451
|
Total liabilities
|
1,857,693
|
1,821,110
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
|
129,115
|
129,052
|
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
|
4,791
|
4,545
|
Retained earnings
|
81,614
|
75,592
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(24,840)
|
1,859
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
190,680
|
211,048
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 2,048,373
|
$ 2,032,158
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30
|
Six Months Ended
June 30
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest income
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 13,179
|
$ 12,504
|
$ 25,557
|
$ 25,601
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
Taxable
|
2,027
|
1,140
|
3,642
|
2,305
|
Nontaxable
|
704
|
803
|
1,364
|
1,668
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
192
|
193
|
301
|
356
|
Total interest income
|
16,102
|
14,640
|
30,864
|
29,930
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
854
|
1,444
|
1,790
|
3,112
|
Borrowings
|
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|
8
|
11
|
17
|
27
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
47
|
389
|
119
|
794
|
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
|
266
|
83
|
532
|
83
|
Total interest expense
|
1,175
|
1,927
|
2,458
|
4,016
|
Net interest income
|
14,927
|
12,713
|
28,406
|
25,914
|
Provision for loan losses
|
485
|
31
|
522
|
(492)
|
Net interest income after provision for
|
14,442
|
12,682
|
27,884
|
26,406
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges and fees
|
2,284
|
1,830
|
4,493
|
3,525
|
Wealth management fees
|
784
|
806
|
1,538
|
1,502
|
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
170
|
375
|
394
|
1,120
|
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
|
222
|
190
|
432
|
376
|
Other
|
135
|
114
|
285
|
324
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,595
|
3,315
|
7,142
|
6,847
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Compensation and benefits
|
6,037
|
5,700
|
12,111
|
11,577
|
Furniture and equipment
|
1,442
|
1,327
|
2,892
|
2,700
|
Occupancy
|
929
|
915
|
1,895
|
1,860
|
Other
|
3,253
|
2,553
|
6,083
|
5,175
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
11,661
|
10,495
|
22,981
|
21,312
|
Income before federal income tax
|
6,376
|
5,502
|
12,045
|
11,941
|
Federal income tax expense
|
1,081
|
881
|
2,016
|
1,922
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 5,295
|
$ 4,621
|
$ 10,029
|
$ 10,019
|
Earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 1.33
|
$ 1.26
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.57
|
$ 1.31
|
$ 1.24
|
Cash dividends per common share
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.54
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
Average
Balance
|
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
|
Average
Yield /
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
|
Average
Yield /
Rate
|
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
Loans
|
$ 1,259,573
|
$ 13,179
|
4.19 %
|
$ 1,200,998
|
$ 12,504
|
4.16 %
|
Taxable investment securities
|
475,010
|
2,027
|
1.71 %
|
281,245
|
1,140
|
1.62 %
|
Nontaxable investment securities
|
109,367
|
975
|
3.57 %
|
122,514
|
1,117
|
3.65 %
|
Fed funds sold
|
6
|
—
|
1.47 %
|
3
|
—
|
0.01 %
|
Other
|
77,176
|
192
|
1.00 %
|
265,227
|
193
|
0.29 %
|
Total earning assets
|
1,921,132
|
16,373
|
3.41 %
|
1,869,987
|
14,954
|
3.20 %
|
NONEARNING ASSETS
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(9,288)
|
(9,326)
|
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
|
22,838
|
28,629
|
Premises and equipment
|
24,269
|
24,826
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
84,590
|
106,780
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,043,541
|
$ 2,020,896
|
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 375,123
|
$ 56
|
0.06 %
|
$ 330,586
|
$ 45
|
0.05 %
|
Savings deposits
|
627,916
|
171
|
0.11 %
|
550,145
|
149
|
0.11 %
|
Time deposits
|
274,284
|
627
|
0.91 %
|
347,155
|
1,250
|
1.44 %
|
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|
46,029
|
8
|
0.07 %
|
52,239
|
11
|
0.08 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
10,000
|
47
|
1.88 %
|
84,725
|
389
|
1.84 %
|
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
|
29,188
|
266
|
3.65 %
|
9,551
|
83
|
3.48 %
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
1,362,540
|
1,175
|
0.34 %
|
1,374,401
|
1,927
|
0.56 %
|
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|
Demand deposits
|
470,139
|
412,600
|
Other
|
15,237
|
12,478
|
Shareholders' equity
|
195,625
|
221,417
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,043,541
|
$ 2,020,896
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$ 15,198
|
$ 13,027
|
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
|
3.16 %
|
2.79 %
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
Average
Balance
|
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
|
Average
Yield /
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
|
Average
Yield /
Rate
|
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
Loans
|
$ 1,247,746
|
$ 25,557
|
4.10 %
|
$ 1,201,344
|
$ 25,601
|
4.26 %
|
Taxable investment securities
|
448,405
|
3,642
|
1.62 %
|
236,099
|
2,305
|
1.95 %
|
Nontaxable investment securities
|
105,507
|
1,895
|
3.59 %
|
127,157
|
2,311
|
3.63 %
|
Fed funds sold
|
4
|
—
|
1.12 %
|
3
|
—
|
0.01 %
|
Other
|
120,027
|
301
|
0.50 %
|
280,083
|
356
|
0.25 %
|
Total earning assets
|
1,921,689
|
31,395
|
3.27 %
|
1,844,686
|
30,573
|
3.31 %
|
NONEARNING ASSETS
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(9,209)
|
(9,574)
|
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
|
24,827
|
28,787
|
Premises and equipment
|
24,364
|
24,987
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
93,648
|
109,898
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,055,319
|
$ 1,998,784
|
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 379,275
|
$ 106
|
0.06 %
|
$ 322,931
|
$ 122
|
0.08 %
|
Savings deposits
|
621,661
|
330
|
0.11 %
|
540,776
|
298
|
0.11 %
|
Time deposits
|
282,172
|
1,354
|
0.96 %
|
357,466
|
2,692
|
1.51 %
|
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|
47,535
|
17
|
0.07 %
|
53,187
|
27
|
0.10 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
12,431
|
119
|
1.91 %
|
87,348
|
794
|
1.82 %
|
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
|
29,177
|
532
|
3.65 %
|
4,665
|
83
|
3.56 %
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
1,372,251
|
2,458
|
0.36 %
|
1,366,373
|
4,016
|
0.59 %
|
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
|
Demand deposits
|
464,271
|
397,959
|
Other
|
16,061
|
13,311
|
Shareholders' equity
|
202,736
|
221,141
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,055,319
|
$ 1,998,784
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$ 28,937
|
$ 26,557
|
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
|
3.01 %
|
2.88 %
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
PER SHARE
|
Basic earnings
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.58
|
Diluted earnings
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.62
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.57
|
Dividends
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.27
|
Tangible book value
|
$ 18.85
|
$ 19.56
|
$ 21.61
|
$ 21.87
|
$ 21.73
|
Quoted market value
|
High
|
$ 26.25
|
$ 26.00
|
$ 29.00
|
$ 26.74
|
$ 23.90
|
Low
|
$ 23.00
|
$ 24.50
|
$ 24.75
|
$ 22.55
|
$ 21.00
|
Close (1)
|
$ 24.80
|
$ 25.85
|
$ 25.50
|
$ 26.03
|
$ 23.00
|
Common shares outstanding (1)
|
7,553,113
|
7,542,758
|
7,532,641
|
7,926,610
|
7,946,658
|
Average number of common shares outstanding
|
7,545,001
|
7,533,711
|
7,570,961
|
7,932,227
|
7,944,455
|
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
|
7,650,145
|
7,639,688
|
7,679,019
|
8,044,572
|
8,063,164
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.04 %
|
0.92 %
|
0.96 %
|
0.91 %
|
0.91 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.83 %
|
9.02 %
|
8.83 %
|
8.35 %
|
8.35 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|
14.38 %
|
11.72 %
|
11.31 %
|
10.65 %
|
10.69 %
|
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
|
3.16 %
|
2.86 %
|
2.86 %
|
2.85 %
|
2.79 %
|
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
|
Loans sold with servicing retained
|
$ 273,294
|
$ 275,556
|
$ 278,844
|
$ 285,392
|
$ 290,033
|
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
|
$ 454,535
|
$ 501,829
|
$ 516,243
|
$ 491,784
|
$ 493,287
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 2,776,202
|
$ 2,838,318
|
$ 2,827,245
|
$ 2,859,877
|
$ 2,814,727
|
ASSET QUALITY (1)
|
Nonaccrual status loans
|
$ 540
|
$ 747
|
$ 1,245
|
$ 3,077
|
$ 3,329
|
Performing troubled debt restructurings
|
$ 21,905
|
$ 22,335
|
$ 25,276
|
$ 26,189
|
$ 26,785
|
Foreclosed assets
|
$ 241
|
$ 187
|
$ 211
|
$ 348
|
$ 365
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$ (11)
|
$ (64)
|
$ 71
|
$ 160
|
$ (58)
|
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|
0.05 %
|
0.06 %
|
0.10 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.28 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.05 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.19 %
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
|
0.76 %
|
0.76 %
|
0.70 %
|
0.73 %
|
0.78 %
|
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
|
Shareholders' equity to assets
|
9.31 %
|
9.50 %
|
10.39 %
|
10.64 %
|
10.88 %
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
8.38 %
|
8.12 %
|
7.97 %
|
8.37 %
|
8.46 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
12.44 %
|
12.83 %
|
12.07 %
|
13.07 %
|
13.81 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
12.44 %
|
12.83 %
|
12.07 %
|
13.07 %
|
13.81 %
|
Total risk-based capital
|
15.33 %
|
15.84 %
|
14.94 %
|
16.03 %
|
17.00 %
|
(1) At end of period
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
PER SHARE
|
Basic earnings
|
$ 1.33
|
$ 1.26
|
$ 0.91
|
Diluted earnings
|
$ 1.31
|
$ 1.24
|
$ 0.90
|
Dividends
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.54
|
Tangible book value
|
$ 18.85
|
$ 21.73
|
$ 21.52
|
Quoted market value
|
High
|
$ 26.25
|
$ 23.90
|
$ 24.50
|
Low
|
$ 23.00
|
$ 19.45
|
$ 15.60
|
Close (1)
|
$ 24.80
|
$ 23.00
|
$ 18.25
|
Common shares outstanding (1)
|
7,553,113
|
7,946,658
|
7,977,019
|
Average number of common shares outstanding
|
7,539,799
|
7,956,889
|
7,927,298
|
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
|
7,645,357
|
8,075,763
|
8,081,475
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average total assets
|
0.98 %
|
1.00 %
|
0.78 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
9.89 %
|
9.06 %
|
6.67 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|
13.00 %
|
11.61 %
|
4.30 %
|
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
|
3.01 %
|
2.88 %
|
2.95 %
|
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
|
Loans sold with servicing retained
|
$ 273,294
|
$ 290,033
|
$ 263,332
|
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
|
$ 454,535
|
$ 493,287
|
$ 395,214
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 2,776,202
|
$ 2,814,727
|
$ 2,571,773
|
ASSET QUALITY (1)
|
Nonaccrual status loans
|
$ 540
|
$ 3,329
|
$ 5,319
|
Performing troubled debt restructurings
|
$ 21,905
|
$ 26,785
|
$ 20,536
|
Foreclosed assets
|
$ 241
|
$ 365
|
$ 776
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$ (75)
|
$ (108)
|
$ (45)
|
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|
0.05 %
|
0.28 %
|
0.42 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.05 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.33 %
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
|
0.76 %
|
0.78 %
|
0.69 %
|
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
|
Shareholders' equity to assets
|
9.31 %
|
10.88 %
|
11.50 %
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
8.38 %
|
8.46 %
|
8.86 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
12.44 %
|
13.81 %
|
12.90 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
12.44 %
|
13.81 %
|
12.90 %
|
Total risk-based capital
|
15.33 %
|
17.00 %
|
13.60 %
|
(1) At end of period
|
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
Commercial
|
$ 772,567
|
$ 727,614
|
$ 807,439
|
$ 757,993
|
$ 723,888
|
Agricultural
|
94,726
|
88,169
|
93,955
|
93,782
|
95,197
|
Residential real estate
|
329,795
|
328,559
|
326,361
|
321,620
|
312,567
|
Consumer
|
74,822
|
74,029
|
73,282
|
75,163
|
75,011
|
Gross loans
|
$ 1,271,910
|
$ 1,218,371
|
$ 1,301,037
|
$ 1,248,558
|
$ 1,206,663
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 488,110
|
$ 461,473
|
$ 448,352
|
$ 430,950
|
$ 428,410
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
370,284
|
387,187
|
364,563
|
374,137
|
326,971
|
Savings deposits
|
635,397
|
635,195
|
596,662
|
572,136
|
549,134
|
Certificates of deposit
|
265,477
|
279,708
|
297,696
|
312,027
|
326,214
|
Internet certificates of deposit
|
598
|
598
|
3,066
|
3,066
|
5,777
|
Total deposits
|
$ 1,759,866
|
$ 1,764,161
|
$ 1,710,339
|
$ 1,692,316
|
$ 1,636,506
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
U.S. Treasury
|
$ 214,474
|
$ 218,268
|
$ 209,703
|
$ 192,069
|
$ 132,593
|
States and political subdivisions
|
119,649
|
114,015
|
121,205
|
128,689
|
130,960
|
Auction rate money market preferred
|
2,497
|
2,867
|
3,242
|
3,246
|
3,260
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
45,796
|
49,578
|
56,148
|
62,030
|
68,155
|
Collateralized mortgage obligations
|
167,572
|
152,441
|
92,301
|
100,767
|
109,294
|
Corporate
|
7,602
|
7,750
|
8,002
|
7,583
|
4,192
|
Available-for-sale securities, at
|
$ 557,590
|
$ 544,919
|
$ 490,601
|
$ 494,384
|
$ 448,454
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
Securities sold under agreements to
|
$ 47,247
|
$ 51,353
|
$ 50,162
|
$ 67,519
|
$ 62,274
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
20,000
|
60,000
|
70,000
|
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
|
29,203
|
29,181
|
29,158
|
29,136
|
29,121
|
Total borrowed funds
|
$ 86,450
|
$ 90,534
|
$ 99,320
|
$ 156,655
|
$ 161,395
|
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30
|
Six Months Ended June 30
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Service charges and fees
|
ATM and debit card fees
|
$ 1,202
|
$ 1,127
|
$ 2,295
|
$ 2,126
|
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|
631
|
481
|
1,240
|
917
|
Net OMSR income (loss)
|
213
|
(68)
|
477
|
(100)
|
Freddie Mac servicing fee
|
167
|
181
|
338
|
395
|
Other fees for customer services
|
71
|
109
|
143
|
187
|
Total service charges and fees
|
2,284
|
1,830
|
4,493
|
3,525
|
Wealth management fees
|
784
|
806
|
1,538
|
1,502
|
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
|
222
|
190
|
432
|
376
|
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
170
|
375
|
394
|
1,120
|
Other
|
135
|
114
|
285
|
324
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 3,595
|
$ 3,315
|
$ 7,142
|
$ 6,847
|
Three Months Ended June 30
|
Six Months Ended June 30
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Compensation and benefits
|
$ 6,037
|
$ 5,700
|
$ 12,111
|
$ 11,577
|
Furniture and equipment
|
1,442
|
1,327
|
2,892
|
2,700
|
Occupancy
|
929
|
915
|
1,895
|
1,860
|
Other
|
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
|
605
|
452
|
1,154
|
888
|
ATM and debit card fees
|
508
|
462
|
942
|
879
|
Marketing costs
|
364
|
238
|
603
|
447
|
Donations and community relations
|
139
|
108
|
426
|
254
|
Memberships and subscriptions
|
207
|
217
|
424
|
428
|
Loan underwriting fees
|
215
|
200
|
397
|
390
|
Director fees
|
187
|
180
|
388
|
339
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
131
|
129
|
256
|
360
|
All other
|
897
|
567
|
1,493
|
1,190
|
Total other noninterest expenses
|
3,253
|
2,553
|
6,083
|
5,175
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
$ 11,661
|
$ 10,495
|
$ 22,981
|
$ 21,312
