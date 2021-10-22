Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Net income climbs 27% for the year compared to the same period in 2020

Isabella Bank Corporation

Oct 22, 2021, 12:03 ET

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the third quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter and $14.7 million for the first nine months of 2021. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago.

Earnings per common share were $0.59 in the third quarter and $1.85 for the first nine months of the year, increases from the same periods of 2020 at $0.55 and $1.46, respectively.

Highlights include growth in several key areas: 

  • Net income increased 27% when comparing the first three quarters of 2021 to the same period in 2020.
  • Deposits rose to $1.7 billion, an increase of $126 million since the start of the year, largely the result of U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, government stimulus funds and new customer accounts.
  • Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, both records for the Corporation.

Tender Offer Results:

The Corporation conducted a modified Dutch auction from September 1 to October 13, 2021 which designated a portion of funds from its recent $30 million subordinated debt issuance to purchase up to $20 million in ISBA common stock. The tender offer resulted in the Corporation purchasing 396,577 shares at a final price of $27.00 per share, for a total of $10.7 million. The tendered shares represented 5% of the outstanding shares.

"Our successful Dutch auction resulted in a reduction of ISBA shares in the open market, which should improve several key metrics for shareholders," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our strategic plan to improve shareholder value.

"Overall, Isabella Bank Corporation continues to grow its customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "We're focused on meeting our customer needs while pursuing smart, strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the third quarter 2021 was $4.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $14.7 million, compared to $11.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 6.6%, compared to the same period in 2020. Loan fees generated from participation in the SBA's Payroll Protection Program helped offset a reduction in gross interest income resulting from the decline in interest rates. Conversely, lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowings benefited the Corporation with a $5.1 million decrease in interest expense during the nine-month period. The provision for loan losses also decreased $2 million when comparing the first nine months of 2021 to the same period in 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income decreased $90,000 during the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020, when the Corporation recorded significant gains from redemption of bank-owned life insurance policies. During the same period in 2021, service charges and fees increased $800,000 and wealth management fees rose by $397,000. Noninterest expenses declined $98,000 as a result of a continued focus on reducing operating expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.85% and 2.87% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, compared to 2.89% and 2.93% for the same periods in 2020. The Corporation's strategic plan includes programs to improve net yield on interest earning assets, including enhanced pricing related to loans and less reliance on higher cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits as funding sources.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets stood at $2.1 billion and assets under management were at $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, both records for the Corporation. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $285 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $492 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $195 million compared to September 30, 2020.

Loans: Residential mortgage loans increased $14.1 million in the first nine months of the year and loans outstanding at the end of the third quarter totaled $1.2 billion. PPP loans, included within the commercial segment of the loan portfolio, declined by $20.4 million since the end of 2020 due to continued PPP loan forgiveness. This reduction in PPP loans was offset with growth in new commercial lending by $21.7 million

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $126 million since December 31, 2020.

Liquidity: The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $807.3 million of cash and available funds as of September 30, 2021. This total was comprised of $206.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $260.8 million in available lines of credit and approximately $340 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital: The Bank is designated as a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.32%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.94% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.64%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $26.03 as of September 30, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.15%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30
2021

December 31
2020

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents


Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

29,876

$

31,296

Interest bearing balances due from banks

176,606

215,344

Total cash and cash equivalents

206,482

246,640

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

494,384

339,228

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

818

2,741

Loans


Commercial

757,993

756,686

Agricultural

93,782

100,461

Residential real estate

321,620

307,543

Consumer

75,163

73,621

Gross loans

1,248,558

1,238,311

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,093

9,744

Net loans

1,239,465

1,228,567

Premises and equipment

24,569

25,140

Corporate owned life insurance policies

32,690

28,292

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383

17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,309

48,331

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

18,601

21,056

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,082,701

$

1,957,378

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Deposits


Noninterest bearing

$

430,950

$

375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits

374,137

302,444

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

806,185

781,286

Certificates of deposit over $250

81,044

107,192

Total deposits

1,692,316

1,566,317

Borrowed funds


Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

67,519

68,747

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000

90,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,136


Total borrowed funds

156,655

158,747

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,088

13,726

Total liabilities

1,861,059

1,738,790

Shareholders' equity


Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,926,610 shares (including 93,759 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

140,004

142,247

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,455

4,183

Retained earnings

72,796

64,460

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,387

7,698

Total shareholders' equity

221,642

218,588

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,082,701

$

1,957,378

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended 

 September 30

Nine Months Ended 

 September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income






Loans, including fees

$

13,033

$

13,554

$

38,634

$

40,105

Available-for-sale securities






Taxable

1,224

1,071

3,529

3,912

Nontaxable

725

911

2,393

2,950

Federal funds sold and other

160

164

516

803

Total interest income

15,142

15,700

45,072

47,770

Interest expense






Deposits

1,251

1,996

4,363

7,034

Borrowings






Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

13

7

40

22

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

299

1,200

1,093

3,911

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
costs

266



349


Total interest expense

1,829

3,203

5,845

10,967

Net interest income

13,313

12,497

39,227

36,803

Provision for loan losses

(107)

516

(599)

1,409

Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

13,420

11,981

39,826

35,394

Noninterest income






Service charges and fees

1,964

1,950

5,489

4,689

Wealth management fees

772

649

2,274

1,877

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

339

1,036

1,459

1,653

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

201

187

577

558

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life
insurance policies





150

873

Other

91

238

265

654

Total noninterest income

3,367

4,060

10,214

10,304

Noninterest expenses






Compensation and benefits

6,116

6,101

17,693

17,763

Furniture and equipment

1,349

1,426

4,049

4,318

Occupancy

866

889

2,726

2,668

Other

2,854

2,534

8,029

7,846

Total noninterest expenses

11,185

10,950

32,497

32,595

Income before federal income tax expense

5,602

5,091

17,543

13,103

Federal income tax expense

916

734

2,838

1,495

NET INCOME

$

4,686

$

4,357

$

14,705

$

11,608

Earnings per common share






Basic

$

0.59

$

0.55

$

1.85

$

1.46

Diluted

$

0.58

$

0.54

$

1.82

$

1.43

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.81

$

0.81

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$

1,203,468

$

13,033

4.33

%

$

1,275,297

$

13,554

4.25

%

Taxable investment securities

332,056

1,224

1.47

%

223,119

1,071

1.92

%

Nontaxable investment securities

113,857

1,035

3.64

%

135,168

1,238

3.66

%

Fed funds sold

4



0.02

%





%

Other

262,023

160

0.24

%

140,042

164

0.47

%

Total earning assets

1,911,408

15,452

3.23

%

1,773,626

16,027

3.61

%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for loan losses

(9,361)





(8,996)




Cash and demand deposits due from
banks

30,120





29,311




Premises and equipment

24,540





25,627




Accrued income and other assets

109,750





122,279




Total assets

$

2,066,457





$

1,941,847




INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$

366,345

$

46

0.05

%

$

277,695

$

94

0.14

%

Savings deposits

565,814

161

0.11

%

462,867

173

0.15

%

Time deposits

323,322

1,044

1.29

%

375,916

1,729

1.84

%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

62,790

13

0.08

%

30,583

7

0.09

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

62,718

299

1.91

%

205,000

1,200

2.34

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,124

266

3.65

%





%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,410,113

1,829

0.52

%

1,352,061

3,203

0.95

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

419,017





349,212




Other

12,826





16,441




Shareholders' equity

224,501





224,133




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,066,457





$

1,941,847




Net interest income (FTE)

$

13,623





$

12,824


Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)



2.85

%




2.89

%




Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans

$

1,202,060

$

38,634

4.29

%

$

1,228,579

$

40,105

4.35

%

Taxable investment securities

268,435

3,529

1.75

%

237,509

3,912

2.20

%

Nontaxable investment securities

122,675

3,346

3.64

%

142,893

3,989

3.72

%

Fed funds sold

3



0.01

%

4



0.07

%

Other

273,997

516

0.25

%

114,108

803

0.94

%

Total earning assets

1,867,170

46,025

3.29

%

1,723,093

48,809

3.78

%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for loan losses

(9,502)





(8,580)




Cash and demand deposits due
from banks

29,236





23,772




Premises and equipment

24,836





25,911




Accrued income and other assets

109,835





117,852




Total assets

$

2,021,575





$

1,882,048




INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$

337,561

$

168

0.07

%

$

254,283

$

263

0.14

%

Savings deposits

549,213

459

0.11

%

445,702

1,064

0.32

%

Time deposits

345,960

3,736

1.44

%

389,375

5,707

1.95

%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase
agreements

56,424

40

0.09

%

30,847

22

0.10

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

79,048

1,093

1.84

%

222,445

3,911

2.34

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

12,907

349

3.61

%





%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,381,113

5,845

0.56

%

1,342,652

10,967

1.09

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

405,046





304,322




Other

13,144





15,314




Shareholders' equity

222,272





219,760




Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$

2,021,575





$

1,882,048




Net interest income (FTE)

$

40,180





$

37,842


Net yield on interest earning
assets (FTE)



2.87

%




2.93

%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

September 30
2021

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

PER SHARE








Basic earnings (loss)

$

0.59

$

0.58

$

0.68

$

(0.10)

$

0.55

Diluted earnings (loss)

$

0.58

$

0.57

$

0.67

$

(0.10)

$

0.54

Dividends

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.27

Tangible book value

$

21.87

$

21.73

$

21.35

$

21.29

$

21.75

Quoted market value








High

$

26.74

$

23.90

$

22.50

$

21.95

$

19.00

Low

$

22.55

$

21.00

$

19.45

$

15.73

$

15.75

Close (1)

$

26.03

$

23.00

$

21.75

$

19.57

$

16.74

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,926,610

7,946,658

7,958,883

7,997,247

8,007,901

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,932,227

7,969,462

8,006,144

7,966,811

7,966,811

Average number of diluted common shares
outstanding

8,044,572

8,088,524

8,133,157

8,111,283

8,111,283

PERFORMANCE RATIOS








Return on average total assets

0.91

%

0.91

%

1.09

%

(0.15)

%

0.90

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.35

%

8.35

%

9.78

%

(1.30)

%

7.78

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

10.65

%

10.69

%

12.53

%

(1.63)

%

9.93

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.85

%

2.79

%

2.98

%

3.04

%

2.89

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)








Loans sold with servicing retained

$

285,392

$

290,033

$

298,514

$

301,377

$

289,524

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

491,784

$

493,287

$

454,459

$

443,967

$

403,730

Total assets under management

$

2,859,877

$

2,814,727

$

2,768,405

$

2,702,722

$

2,664,951

ASSET QUALITY (1)








Nonaccrual status loans

$

3,077

$

3,329

$

4,532

$

5,313

$

4,946

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$

26,189

$

28,947

$

22,200

$

23,257

$

20,536

Foreclosed assets

$

348

$

365

$

384

$

527

$

651

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

160

$

(58)

$

(50)

$

18

$

(113)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.25

%

0.28

%

0.38

%

0.43

%

0.38

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.18

%

0.19

%

0.26

%

0.31

%

0.30

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.73

%

0.78

%

0.78

%

0.79

%

0.73

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)








Shareholders' equity to assets

10.64

%

10.88

%

10.83

%

11.17

%

11.29

%

Tier 1 leverage

8.37

%

8.46

%

8.56

%

8.37

%

8.76

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.07

%

13.81

%

13.77

%

12.97

%

12.90

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.07

%

13.81

%

13.77

%

12.97

%

12.90

%

Total risk-based capital

16.03

%

17.00

%

14.54

%

13.75

%

13.64

%

(1) At end of period

















































Nine Months Ended









September 30
2021

September 30
2020

September 30
2019

PER SHARE












Basic earnings







$

1.85

$

1.46

$

1.53

Diluted earnings







$

1.82

$

1.43

$

1.50

Dividends







$

0.81

$

0.81

$

0.78

Tangible book value







$

21.87

$

21.75

$

20.66

Quoted market value












High







$

26.74

$

24.50

$

24.50

Low







$

19.45

$

15.60

$

22.01

Close (1)







$

26.03

$

16.74

$

22.30

Common shares outstanding (1)







7,926,610

8,007,901

7,938,234

Average number of common shares outstanding







7,948,578

7,945,762

7,895,610

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding







8,065,252

8,096,802

8,084,965

PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average total assets







0.97

%

0.82

%

0.89

%

Return on average shareholders' equity







8.82

%

7.04

%

7.85

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity







11.28

%

9.05

%

10.29

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)







2.87

%

2.93

%

3.07

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)












Loans sold with servicing retained







$

285,392

$

289,524

$

258,873

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth







$

491,784

$

403,730

$

475,574

Total assets under management







$

2,859,877

$

2,664,951

$

2,548,131

ASSET QUALITY (1)












Nonaccrual status loans







$

3,077

$

4,946

$

8,107

Performing troubled debt restructurings







$

26,189

$

20,536

$

20,310

Foreclosed assets







$

348

$

651

$

513

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)







$

52

$

(158)

$

193

Nonperforming loans to gross loans







0.25

%

0.38

%

0.59

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets







0.18

%

0.30

%

0.42

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans







0.73

%

0.73

%

0.69

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)












Shareholders' equity to assets







10.64

%

11.29

%

11.71

%

Tier 1 leverage







8.37

%

8.76

%

9.16

%

Common equity tier 1 capital







13.07

%

12.90

%

12.58

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital







13.07

%

12.90

%

12.58

%

Total risk-based capital







16.03

%

13.64

%

13.21

%

(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30
2021

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

Commercial

$

757,993

$

723,888

$

725,540

$

756,686

$

821,102

Agricultural

93,782

95,197

91,629

100,461

102,263

Residential real estate

321,620

312,567

305,909

307,543

304,559

Consumer

75,163

75,011

72,840

73,621

75,384

Gross loans

$

1,248,558

$

1,206,663

$

1,195,918

$

1,238,311

$

1,303,308



September 30
2021

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

430,950

$

428,410

$

404,710

$

375,395

$

353,082

Interest bearing demand deposits

374,137

326,971

328,440

302,444

287,809

Savings deposits

572,136

549,134

555,688

505,497

474,483

Certificates of deposit

312,027

326,214

331,413

358,165

354,210

Brokered certificates of deposit





14,029

14,029

14,029

Internet certificates of deposit

3,066

5,777

9,301

10,787

11,482

Total deposits

$

1,692,316

$

1,636,506

$

1,643,581

$

1,566,317

$

1,495,095



September 30
2021

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

U.S. Treasury

$

192,069

$

132,593

$

29,371

$



$


States and political subdivisions

128,689

130,960

140,329

143,656

148,401

Auction rate money market preferred

3,246

3,260

3,224

3,237

3,194

Mortgage-backed securities

62,030

68,155

75,835

88,652

104,165

Collateralized mortgage obligations

100,767

109,294

116,865

101,983

107,294

Corporate

7,583

4,192

1,700

1,700


Available-for-sale securities, at fair
value

$

494,384

$

448,454

$

367,324

$

339,228

$

363,054



September 30
2021

June 30
2021

March 31
2021

December 31
2020

September 30
2020

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$

60,000

$

70,000

$

90,000

$

90,000

$

205,000

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates

67,519

62,274

51,967

68,747

33,349

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,136

29,121






Total borrowed funds

$

156,655

$

161,395

$

141,967

$

158,747

$

238,349

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Service charges and fees






ATM and debit card fees

$

1,156

$

1,003

$

3,282

$

2,680

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

601

436

1,518

1,373

Freddie Mac servicing fee

177

162

572

476

Net OMSR income (loss)

(28)

271

(128)

(79)

Other fees for customer services

58

78

245

239

Total service charges and fees

1,964

1,950

5,489

4,689

Wealth management fees

772

649

2,274

1,877

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

339

1,036

1,459

1,653

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

201

187

577

558

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life
insurance policies





150

873

Other






Net income (loss) on joint venture investment



181



308

All other

91

57

265

346

Total other

91

238

265

654

Total noninterest income

$

3,367

$

4,060

$

10,214

$

10,304



Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Compensation and benefits

$

6,116

$

6,101

$

17,693

$

17,763

Furniture and equipment

1,349

1,426

4,049

4,318

Occupancy

866

889

2,726

2,668

Other






Audit, consulting, and legal fees

665

417

1,553

1,348

ATM and debit card fees

473

373

1,352

1,024

Marketing costs

236

209

683

677

Memberships and subscriptions

234

188

662

546

Loan underwriting fees

238

199

628

577

FDIC insurance premiums

169

159

529

459

Director fees

166

168

505

527

Donations and community relations

198

131

452

566

All other

475

690

1,665

2,122

Total other noninterest expenses

2,854

2,534

8,029

7,846

Total noninterest expenses

$

11,185

$

10,950

$

32,497

$

32,595

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

