ISACA Selects RedShelf to Enhance Learning Experience for Their Members

CHICAGO and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf and ISACA announced today the integration of RedShelf's eReader software to enhance learning, mobility, and access to ISACA's growing membership base. ISACA's review manuals will now feature RedShelf's stack of enhanced learning tools - including highlighting, flashcard creation, real-time collaboration, study guides, and more.

ISACA, global thought leader on information security, governance, assurance, risk, and privacy selects RedShelf. Tweet this RedShelf eReader - leading the evolution of the digital transition in learning. (PRNewsfoto/RedShelf)

The announcement pairs RedShelf – one of the nation's fastest-growing EdTech companies, with ISACA – a global thought leader on information security, governance, assurance, risk, and privacy with a mission to drive innovation through technology. ISACA currently serves more than 150,000 members in 180+ countries.

"Our members are the backbone of ISACA, and we're on a continuous mission to make sure they have the tools they need to maximize their learning journey. We are excited to work with RedShelf as a partner and provider that not only can enrich how we deliver content to learners, but also shares our passion for emerging technology, disruptive thinking, and making a positive impact on current and future generations of learners," said Nader Qaimari, Chief Product Officer at ISACA.

At a time when college affordability and educational effectiveness has dominated public conversation, RedShelf has emerged as a leader in helping the education and publishing industries transition successfully to less expensive, yet highly-engaging, digital course materials through use of their Content Delivery System (CDS) and intuitive eReader. This new partnership with ISACA further extends RedShelf's 100 percent cloud-based, mobile-first, eReader beyond traditional education and into the hands of thousands of technology professionals at different stages of their careers.

"Learning isn't bound to the classroom. It happens all around us. While RedShelf was born on-campus, our technology extends far beyond it. ISACA, in many ways, has many of the same needs we see in the traditional higher education space – they're looking to drive accessibility, engagement, and outcomes among their global, professional learners. We've helped thousands of schools and associations reach these goals - and we're thrilled to be part of ISACA's efforts to elevate the learning experience offered to their members," said Scott Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at RedShelf.

Today, all of ISACA's certificate and certification review manuals have fully transitioned to RedShelf, and the organization will explore moving additional content types in the future.

For more information about RedShelf business solutions, visit www.about.redshelf.com/business.

About RedShelf

RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company focused on helping schools, businesses and publishers transition effortlessly from traditional print to more affordable, efficient, engaging digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content. Today, RedShelf's software (Content Delivery System & eReader) serves more than 1500 business and educational partners, reaching millions of student and professional learners worldwide. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA®( www.isaca.org ) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education, and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk, and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

Contact: Elio DiStaola

630.463.2053

[email protected]

SOURCE RedShelf

Related Links

redshelf.com

