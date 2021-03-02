iSalus - An EverCommerce Software Solution - to Integrate Industry-Leading ePA Solution, CoverMyMeds

DENVER, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverCommerce, the leading service commerce platform and parent company to iSalus, today announced its integration with CoverMyMeds' industry-leading electronic prior authorization solution.

"iSalus continues to push the bounds of what an EHR can do for our practice partners – ensuring that we continue to connect with industry leaders like CoverMyMeds," said Brent Michael, President at iSalus. "This integration specifically brings ease to the frustrating process of identifying and then submitting a prior authorization for medications. This cuts down on data entry for the staff, helps reduce errors, and speeds up the time to getting the patient the help they need."

This integration allows for real-time updates, so physicians and their teams always have the latest information available about their prior authorization (PA) request.

With the CoverMyMeds integration into iSalus, iSalus EHR customers now have new capabilities to:

Auto-start PA renewal requests before the PA expires: PA requests that need renewed appear in the care team's task list and can be automatically initiated prior to the PA expiring.

Complete pharmacy-initiated PA requests: Pharmacy-initiated PA requests can be automatically routed to the care team's task list for completion.

: Pharmacy-initiated PA requests can be automatically routed to the care team's task list for completion. Manually create PA requests at the point of prescribing: Initiate PA requests directly within the EHR workflow.

The CoverMyMeds integration is available within all iSalus EHR products starting February 26, 2021. For more information about iSalus, visit isalushealthcare.com.

About iSalus

iSalus is headquartered in Indianapolis and provides industry-leading electronic health records (EHR), practice management software and medical billing solutions services, and many other features to thousands of clinicians across the United States. We've made it our mission to help physicians increase their efficiency through technology so they can spend more time focusing on patient care while continuing to grow their practice and maximize profitability. For more information, visit isalushealthcare.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer retention solutions to more than 400,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce develops, acquires, and transforms mission-critical software that helps service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its digital and mobile software & payment solutions create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service providers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

