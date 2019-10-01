iSalus Healthcare Announces Release of ENTChoice™ For Otolaryngologists

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iSalus Healthcare, creators of ENTChoiceTM, have nearly 20 years of experience in the healthcare technology industry. Built specifically for Otolaryngology Providers in the United States, ENTChoiceTM removes the excess information that physicians in this field do not need to make their documentation experience more efficient and satisfying overall.

ENTChoiceTM provides an online integrated practice management, electronic health records, medical billing and telehealth solution accessible from a single login. Some of the premier features include an award-winning patient timeline that includes a visual historical snapshot, simpler documentation that is ENT specific; customizable order sets and workflows, and an interactive patient summary that lets you quickly graph patient's vitals, medications, test results and more on a single screen. They also offer busy ENT providers a mobile app that lets them carry thousands of patient charts in their pocket and complete multiple tasks anywhere with an internet connection.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to expand our offerings and provide better documentation experience to the providers in this space. We know that ENTChoiceTM is the perfect fit for private practices in the ENT space and we're excited to help these physicians and their staff stay ahead of the curve as healthcare technology continues to evolve. Between our integrated telehealth module, patient portal and mobile app, we are thrilled to be able to help the providers practice more efficiently and add value to their patients for increased engagement and satisfaction. We have a mission to innovate healthcare so that the lives of physicians and their patients are improved. I believe that this is another great step in the right direction."

- Michael Hall, President

iSalus Healthcare

ENTChoiceTM is available for practices ranging in size from 5 to 100 providers. To learn more about ENTCHoiceTM, visit https://ent-choice.com.

iSalus Healthcare

iSalus Healthcare is headquartered in Indianapolis and provides industry-leading Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management and Medical Billing Services and many other services to thousands of clinicians across the United States. We've made it our mission to help physicians increase their efficiency through technology so they can spend more time focusing on patient care while continuing to grow their practice and maximize profitability. For more information, visit ent-choice.com.

EverCommerce

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, connecting best-of-breed marketing, business management, and customer retention technology solutions for more than 200,000 service sector organizations across the globe. Born from the leadership team of successful software start-ups, renowned private equity firms, and Fortune 500 enterprises, EverCommerce provides comprehensive solutions for businesses in the high-growth Home & Field Service, Health Service, and Fitness & Wellness industries. EverCommerce clients are able to attract customers at scale, provide services efficiently, act on business insights, and increase customer loyalty and value. Learn more at www.evercommerce.com.

