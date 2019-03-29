(ISC)² Board of Directors Announces Mid-Year Appointments

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced two newly-appointed members of its Board of Directors. The board is comprised of cybersecurity professionals from around the world with extensive experience developing and executing cybersecurity practices for academia, private organizations and government agencies.

The two members appointed to the board are:

SC Leung, CISSP, CISA, CBCP ( Hong Kong )

) Dr. Kevin Charest , CISSP (U.S.)

Effective January 23, 2019, SC Leung was appointed to his first term on the Board of Directors. He was previously a member of the (ISC)² Advisory Council – Asia-Pacific. He is currently the Centre Manager of the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre (HKCERT), supervising the security incident response team and coordinating with local and overseas parties. His three-year term will end on December 31, 2021.

Dr. Kevin Charest was reappointed to the board on March 4, 2019. He previously served on the Board of Directors and was its Chairperson in 2018. Dr. Charest serves as the DSVP and chief information security officer for Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC). He is responsible for all facets of IT security for the largest member-owned healthcare company in the United States. His term will end on December 31, 2020.

"I'm grateful to SC Leung and Dr. Charest for volunteering their time and services to the Board of Directors," said (ISC)² CEO David Shearer, CISSP. "We look forward to them sharing their knowledge and guidance as we work toward our mission of inspiring a safe and secure cyber world."

All Board members are volunteers and are (ISC)² certified, providing governance and oversight for the organization, granting certifications to qualifying candidates and enforcing adherence to the (ISC)² Code of Ethics. For more information, please visit https://www.isc2.org/About/Board-of-Directors.

